Climate and Environment

Wildlife Group Ups Reward As More Pelicans Are Killed In Orange County

By  Chris Greenspon
Published Jul 22, 2021 11:08 AM
A pelican diving towards the ocean.
Wildlife experts are urging anyone with information on the killing of several pelicans in Orange County to come forward.
(Sundogg
/
LAist Featured Photos pool)
An animal rights group has bumped up the reward to find whoever is apparently mutilating brown pelicans along the Orange County coast.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund upped the existing reward to $25,000, after another pair of birds were found dead.

The issue is an unnerving but familiar one in South Orange County, according to veterinarian Elizabeth Wood with the Wetland and Wildlife Center in Huntington Beach. She says over the years, there have been past frequent reports of fishermen slashing the birds' pouches and even cutting off their bills to keep them from snagging fish.

Most of the nearly three dozen birds that were recently found died of compound bone fractures.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is still investigating.

"We hope that the public is acting as our eyes and ears and giving tips to them so that they can run that investigation, but that part's not in our control," Wood said.

If you have any information, you can drop a tip to Fish and Wildlife at (888) 334-2258.

