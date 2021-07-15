California's Newly Approved Universal Basic Income Program Is Welcome News In Long Beach

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

The California legislature unanimously approved a statewide guaranteed income program on Thursday — the first of its kind in the United States.

Local governments can now apply for a portion of the $35 million available from the state for their own universal basic income pilots.

This is good news for cities like Long Beach, which announced a UBI pilot earlier this month.

Mayor Robert Garcia says this funding will help get the city's guaranteed income program off the ground.

"We're very excited that the legislature passed the governor's plan. And so we're really working with the governor's office right now to match the city's investment into the program," Garcia said.

Long Beach is requesting around $2 million from the state for its initiative, which will provide a year of monthly $500 payments to 500 single-parent families in one of Long Beach's poorest zip codes.

The city will also make resources like free childcare and public transit available to participating families.

Similar programs have been discussed in L.A. County, the city of Los Angeles and other local municipalities.