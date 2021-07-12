Morning Brief: Cooler Temps, Wildfire Prevention, And Tern Chicks

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Good morning, L.A. It’s July 12.

After record-breaking heat hit SoCal this weekend, experts say that temperatures will finally start to cool off today.

“We should see temperatures drop a whole four degrees, maybe five [on Monday],” said Eric Boldt, a spokesperson for the National Weather Service. “It's going to be a slow process, but we are going to get cooler.”

The hot weather was the result of a high pressure dome — the same one that recently brought extreme temperatures to the Pacific Northwest.

“This is our turn,” said Bodlt.

The cooling prediction comes after some places in L.A. County reached the triple digits, and areas in Death Valley got as high as 130 degrees — a possible record for the region.

An excessive heat warning is still in effect in Antelope Valley, parts of San Louis Obispo, and the Cuyama Valley, where temperatures could still get up to 105 - 115 degrees. A heat advisory is in place for Santa Barbara, the mountains of Ventura and L.A. Counties, and the Santa Clarita Valley.

Even as things cool off, though, the heat combined with dry conditions could set the stage for fire danger.

“The winds are a little gusty ... so some of that heat and some winds could really be a problem,” said Boldt. “It's very dry … so any fire start is critical at this point.”

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

With Friday’s announcement that L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti has been nominated for the job of U.S. Ambassador to India, L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez could step in to serve as acting mayor.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 2,207 new coronavirus cases.

The family of a man shot and fatally wounded by a Sheriff’s deputy inside a hospital while the man was experiencing a mental health crisis filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit Friday.

Friday. Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to approve an extra $500 million for wildfire prevention after an investigation revealed that his administration had nixed a similar amount from this year’s budget.

Before You Go ... Save The Tern Chicks

Rescued tern chicks are being cared for by International Bird Rescue. (Courtesy International Bird Rescue)

More than 50 elegant tern chicks that fell out of their nest on a barge in Long Beach will be spending the next weeks being nursed back to health.

The chicks may have been scared off the barge by loud boaters or fireworks going off around the Fourth of July weekend.