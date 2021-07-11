Support for LAist comes from
Health

LA County Reports 2,207 New Coronavirus Cases

By  LAist Staff
Published Jul 11, 2021 1:48 PM
For the third day in a row, the L.A. County Department of Public Health is reporting over 1,000 new daily COVID-19 cases. The announcement of an additional 2,207 new positive results over the weekend is more than double the number of new cases reported a week ago.

“Nearly 100% of new cases are occurring among those not fully vaccinated,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, adding that 70% of new cases are among younger residents between the ages of 18 and 49.

With eased restrictions and the inevitable summer socializing, public health officials emphasize that the best protection against COVID-19 is to get fully vaccinated.

“All of our COVID-19 vaccines are very effective at protecting you from severe disease from COVID-19 and variants of concern like the Delta variant,” said Ferrer.

Information for residents wanting to know where to get free vaccinations, how to arrange transportation to and from a vaccination site or to schedule a home visit if they are homebound can click here or call 1-833-540-0473.

