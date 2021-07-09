Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Triple Digit Temps Expected In Parts of LA This Weekend

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Jul 9, 2021 2:29 PM
Rooftop pool at the Toy Factory Lofts in the Arts District.
It's going to be hot weekend across L.A. County - especially areas away from the coasts.
(Alan Heitz
/
LAist Featured Photos on Flickr)
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

It's going to be hot weekend across L.A. County — especially areas away from the coasts.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat warning for the Antelope Valley … where temperatures are expected to hit 113 degrees.

Heat advisories are also in place for the mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley - where the mercury could also hit triple digits. As for the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys, expect temperatures in the 90s and low-100s.

National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Sirard says if you plan to be outdoors this weekend, take some extra care to avoid heat-induced illness.

"We recommend that folks in those hot areas limit their outdoor activities during the heat of the day — late morning through the afternoon. And try to stay in air-conditioned environments if possible and that sort of thing. But the key is stay hydrated and be careful out there," said Sirard.

If you're going to hike, Sirard recommends bringing several gallons of water with you, and wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Anyone without air conditioning at home can also look up a cooling center at the official L.A. County website, or by calling 211.

For more tips on staying cool, check out the LAist's guide to surviving the heat.

