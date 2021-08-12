Morning Brief: Back To School, A Glimmer Of Hope, And Coffee Cake

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Good morning, L.A. It’s August 12.

California kids are heading back to school over the next few weeks (some already have!), and per the state’s new rules, most will be attending in-person classes. So how do local school districts plan to keep students safe? My colleague Kyle Stokes laid out the regulations going into the new school year.

Here are some of the highlights:

Masks: Students will have to wear masks at all times when they’re indoors, including on school buses. LAUSD will require masks outdoors, too.

Social Distancing: Schools aren’t required to enforce social distancing anymore because it’s pretty much impossible indoors. But the state guidelines encourage school districts to spread students out whenever possible, as much as possible.

About The Morning Brief The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.

Vaccinations For Staff: Yesterday, California became the first state in the country to require all teachers and school staff to get vaccinated or undergo weekly coronavirus testing.

Testing Positive: If a student tests positive for COVID-19, they’ll be encouraged to stay home for 10 days after the symptoms begin, and only return to the classroom 24 hours after the fever subsides.

Opting Out Of In-Person Learning: For children whose health would be at risk by attending in-person classes, districts are required to provide independent study programs that would include live lessons.

Read the entire story here.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.



What Else You Need To Know Today

Asian respondents to a Census Bureau survey were more than twice as likely as white respondents to say they didn’t have enough to eat because they were afraid to go out to buy food.

as white respondents to say they didn’t have enough to eat because they were afraid to go out to buy food. California recently issued the first order in the nation requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for health care workers. Rules for hospital visitors went into effect yesterday.

requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for health care workers. Rules for hospital visitors went into effect yesterday. The first day of school for his niece and nephews brought hope to LAist columnist Erick Galindo .

Before You Go ... Everyone Loves LAUSD's Coffee Cake

LAUSD's beloved coffee cake. (Photo collage by Elina Shatkin/LAist)

“However you feel about teacher compensation , charter school funding or standardized testing , everyone connected to the Los Angeles Unified School District seems to agree on one thing — the greatness of LAUSD's coffee cake,” writes LAist Food Editor Elina Shatkin . “Students, teachers, administrators, janitors ... mention the coffee cake and they get a misty, contented look in their eye.”

Here’s why.