Erick GalindoColumnist and Podcast Host (he/him)
I’m honored to get to tell stories for a living. I consider it a great privilege to have a platform like this one. So I try my best to use that platform to uplift voices that have been historically overlooked or relegated to the sidelines.
I try to do that using empathy and warmth. And if that doesn’t work, I use humor. And if that doesn’t work, I eat tacos. I eat a lot of tacos.
I've been taking a break from my Mis Ángeles column to concentrate on an upcoming podcast. More on that soon.
What questions do you have about immigration and emerging communities in LA?
Stories by Erick Galindo
-
NewsA classic song about holiday heartbreak and "the day that I lost you" brings back memories of bright Noche Buenas past -- and drives home the pain and loss that surrounds this present one.
-
NewsA cluster of luxury homes is slated to take over one of Northeast L.A.'s last remaining open spaces. And people in the community there don't want them.
-
NewsMis Ángeles: Why Filling Out That Census Form Is So Important For Angelenos -- And Outreach Is CriticalWalking around Plaza Mexico the other day, chatting people up about the 2020 Census, it became apparent pretty quickly that many people had completed the census already -- but many would not have without the urging of a census taker who went to their home.
-
NewsA fledgling Latino-owned start-up based out of Huntington Park has been giving away free home renovations to L.A.’s most marginalized residents with micro-donations raised online.
-
NewsThe fledgling Latino-owned start-up Hood Renovationz has already raised thousands and is currently building collapsible desks for kids in the 'hood who don't have a dedicated space to attend school from home.
-
NewsMis Ángeles: 'Ruben Salazar ¡Presente!' We Went Searching For Meaning In A 50-Year-Old Police Killing And The Chicano MoratoriumWe carried out our mission not just in the long shadow of a 50-year-old history, but in the blazing daylight of a string of recent police killings of Black and Brown people all across the country.
-
NewsWhen COVID-19 began to spread, Spanish-language morning radio shows in the agricultural hub of Bakersfield were helping get essential info to the most essential of workers -- the people who pick our crops. Meet one of these radio hosts.
-
NewsIn Communities Hard Hit By The COVID-19 Recession, A Dental Emergency Can Hurt Especially Bad -- In The WalletEven if you have decent insurance, a costly dental emergency can wipe out your savings account -- and for many of us, the COVID-19 recession has already done that.
-
NewsMis Ángeles: Why A Trip To The Dentist Can Be Especially Expensive In Communities Hardest Hit By COVID-19 And UnemploymentThe price tag on dental health care can be thousands of dollars. Even if you have decent insurance, a dental emergency can wipe out your whole savings account. And for many of us, the COVID-19 recession has already done that.
-
NewsNative communities all around the country are being hit disportionately hard by the pandemic. It's been particularly hard for indigenous people who are part of the Latin American diaspora.