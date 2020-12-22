Erick Galindo

I’m honored to get to tell stories for a living. I consider it a great privilege to have a platform like this one. So I try my best to use that platform to uplift voices that have been historically overlooked or relegated to the sidelines.

I try to do that using empathy and warmth. And if that doesn’t work, I use humor. And if that doesn’t work, I eat tacos. I eat a lot of tacos.

I've been taking a break from my Mis Ángeles column to concentrate on an upcoming podcast. More on that soon.