Morning Brief: An Attack On An LAist Reporter, Back-To-School Frustration, And Old-School Beach Eats

Good morning, L.A. It’s August 16.

During an anti-vaccine rally on Saturday, KPCC/LAist criminal justice correspondent Frank Stoltze was kicked, shoved, and had his eyeglasses ripped from his face. Another man was stabbed during the melee. As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

Stoltze was covering the rally at City Hall, which drew approximately 500 protesters and 50 counter protesters. Flyers leading up to the event billed it as the “Choose Freedom March against medical tyranny.” Other promotional materials encouraged attendees to “stop socialism” and “stand now while you can.”

According to the L.A. Police Department, things turned violent when the counter protesters arrived. A fight broke out on First and Spring streets. Before long, punches were being thrown and mace was being sprayed.

In an interview on 89.3 KPCC, which shares a newsroom with LAist, Stoltze explained that he approached a man on the south lawn of City Hall whose head was wrapped in a bloody ace bandage. The man told Stoltze he’d been beaten up by the counter protestors.

Stoltze said he then had “a polite conversation [with the alleged victim], and I asked if he wanted to be interviewed. He said no.”

When Stoltze asked a follow-up question about whether the man would agree to an interview if he could remain anonymous, other men dressed in fatigues, dark sunglasses, and American flag face coverings “got in my face and told me to get out of there … when I said it was a public park, they went ballistic … one shoved me, another kicked me and a third came up behind me and stole my eyeglasses.”

Stoltze said he has “had plenty of confrontations with people covering the news in L.A. over the years, but nothing like that.”

What Else You Need To Know Today

