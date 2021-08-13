Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

This Weekend Will Be Extremely Hot In SoCal. Also: July Was The Hottest Month Ever Recorded On Earth

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Aug 13, 2021 4:00 PM
A shadow of a man drinking water with the sun blazing in the background.
Stay cool this weekend, Los Angeles! You could be seeing temperatures up to 109 degrees!
(Kzenon
/
Shutterstock)
Brace yourself, especially if you live away from the Southern California coast.

The National Weather Service has put out an excessive heat warning for the Antelope Valley that starts Saturday morning and lasts until Monday evening.

Meteorologist John Dumas says a high-pressure system will move across the area Friday and temperatures will peak Sunday.

In areas near Lancaster temperatures are expected to reach 108 degrees, and further east, north of Lake Los Angeles, 109 degrees.

There's also a heat advisory in effect for the L.A. County mountains and the Santa Clarita area. That area can expect temperatures in the 90s on Saturday and in the low 100s Sunday.

If you want to cool off – get to the coast if you can. A sea breeze will make beaches quite comfortable.

Short of the ocean air, try to find some air conditioning. Cool off at an L.A. County cooling center. In addition, four Antelope Valley libraries are extending their weekend hours, staying open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

  • Lancaster Library , 601 W. Lancaster Blvd. Lancaster
  • Quartz Hill Library, 5040 W. Avenue M-2 Quartz Hill
  • Claremont Library, 208 N. Harvard Ave. Claremont
  • La Puente Library, 15920 E. Central Avenue La Puente

We have information on how to stay cool and locate cooling centers in our summer heat guide.

One important thing to note: the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, better known as NOAA, reported Friday that July is the Earth's hottest month ever recorded — that goes back 142 years.

"This new record adds to the disturbing and disruptive path that climate change has set for the globe," NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said in the report.

You can read the full NOAA report. And here's an visual overview of issues identified.

A flattened map of the globe identifies literal hot spots around the world, including a notation that much of the U.S. West and northern plains saw higher than average temperatures.
(Courtesy NOAA)

