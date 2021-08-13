This Weekend Will Be Extremely Hot In SoCal. Also: July Was The Hottest Month Ever Recorded On Earth

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Brace yourself, especially if you live away from the Southern California coast.

The National Weather Service has put out an excessive heat warning for the Antelope Valley that starts Saturday morning and lasts until Monday evening.

Meteorologist John Dumas says a high-pressure system will move across the area Friday and temperatures will peak Sunday.

In areas near Lancaster temperatures are expected to reach 108 degrees, and further east, north of Lake Los Angeles, 109 degrees.

We have some real heat in store for the weekend. This is focused on interior areas (Antelope Valley & San Luis Obispo interior Valleys) but the Santa Clarita Valley and L.A. Co mtns look hot too. Prepare accordingly, and protect vulnerable populations! #socal #CAheat #cawx pic.twitter.com/XlpXQdFtF9 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 13, 2021

There's also a heat advisory in effect for the L.A. County mountains and the Santa Clarita area. That area can expect temperatures in the 90s on Saturday and in the low 100s Sunday.

If you want to cool off – get to the coast if you can. A sea breeze will make beaches quite comfortable.

Short of the ocean air, try to find some air conditioning. Cool off at an L.A. County cooling center. In addition, four Antelope Valley libraries are extending their weekend hours, staying open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Lancaster Library , 601 W. Lancaster Blvd. Lancaster

Quartz Hill Library, 5040 W. Avenue M-2 Quartz Hill

Claremont Library, 208 N. Harvard Ave. Claremont

La Puente Library, 15920 E. Central Avenue La Puente

We have information on how to stay cool and locate cooling centers in our summer heat guide.

One important thing to note: the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, better known as NOAA, reported Friday that July is the Earth's hottest month ever recorded — that goes back 142 years.

"This new record adds to the disturbing and disruptive path that climate change has set for the globe," NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said in the report.

You can read the full NOAA report. And here's an visual overview of issues identified.

