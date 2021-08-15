California’s Having A Recall Election. Are You Interested? If Not, What’s On Your Mind?

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a recall election in September, meaning he could be removed from office early.

Polls have shown some voters are less engaged ahead of this race and less likely to vote. Low voter turnout could have a big impact on the result — California may have a new governor at the end of all this.

Still, we know that it’s been a tough couple years.

Between a global pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 64,000 Californians and led to major shifts in our home and work lives, record-breaking drought and wildfires and all of the other day-to-day challenges in life, politics may not be the first thing on your mind.

We want to know: What’s on your mind if you’re not interested in this year’s gubernatorial recall election?

This could be because you’re feeling overwhelmed, lost a loved one to COVID-19, or are less financially secure than a year ago. You could be burned out on elections or feel like you don’t have the information you need about the upcoming vote .

If you’re a registered voter, we’re interested in hearing why you’ve tuned out of the California recall election — intentionally or not.

