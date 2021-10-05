Morning Brief: A Hollywood Strike, Mental Health Care, And Fright Fest

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Oct. 5.

If you’ve spent any time around the film industry — or even if you haven't — you probably know that movies and TV shows don’t get made without the hundreds of workers whose names aren’t splashed across billboards or marquees. Hair and makeup, lighting experts, editors and more are the reason the rest of the world can enjoy a night in with Netflix, or a night out at the movie theater.

But those workers report experiencing grueling working conditions: 12-hour days or longer (sometimes *much* longer), catering to the whims of talent, and unlivable wages.

And so, as other realms of Hollywood push for greater equity, so too does this group of employees. Represented by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, so-called below-the-line workers voted yesterday to authorize a strike.

More than 98% of IATSE members gave negotiators the right to order a work stoppage, with their primary goals being better and safer work conditions and higher wages.

It’s the first time in IATSE’s 128-year history the guild has voted for a nationwide strike, and it could be devastating for the industry as it hobbles out of the financial damage caused by COVID-19. But crew workers are clear: something has to give.

“Our people have basic human needs like time for meal breaks, adequate sleep, and a weekend,” said Matthew Loeb, the IATSE president, in a statement. “For those at the bottom of the pay scale, they deserve nothing less than a living wage.”

What Else You Need To Know Today

