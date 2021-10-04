The Orange County Oil Spill. Everything We Know So Far

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Recovery efforts remain underway after roughly 130,000 gallons of oil spilled into the ocean off the Orange County coast over the weekend.

Officials said the pipeline stopped leaking as of Sunday.

The timeline of the leak is becoming more clear.



Authorities have acknowledged that people in Orange County reported odors as early as Thursday.

A phone call from "a good Samaritan" alerted authorities to an oil sheen off the coast of Huntington Beach late on Friday, according U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Rebecca Orr

Coast Guard investigators followed up with the person, but Orr said that the conversation was not conclusive.

A second report came in overnight Friday, initiated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), indicating satellites had spotted a potential oil sheen off the Orange County coast.

Two hours after sun rise, teams identified oil in the water.

It wasn’t until 8:09 a.m. PST that Amplify Energy says it knew about the leak.

Amplify officials said there was a leak detection system associated with the platform

Here's what we know so far.

Workers attempt to contain oil that seeped into Talbert Marsh, which is home to around 90 bird species, after a 126,000-gallon oil spill from an offshore oil platform on October 3, 2021 in Huntington Beach. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

How Will The Oil Spill Affect Animals?

Environmentalists are concerned about long-lasting damage to ecologically sensitive areas.

Some 130,000 gallons of oil are estimated to have entered the waters and oil has reached an area known as the Huntington Beach Wetlands, where there are a number of marshes. So far, 4,700 gallons of oil have now been recovered.

Marshes are important because they not only act like sponges and sequester carbon, they help prevent erosion and flooding. They also provide important homes for wildlife, such as fish and migratory birds.

Over the past century, California has lost up to 90% of its marshes. The wetlands impacted by this spill have been carefully restored since the 1980s.

Rocks are coated with oil near Huntington State Beach on October 3, 2021. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

To prevent more oil from coming in, officials have closed off the inlet that allows saltwater into the marsh. They've also begun the process of cleaning the area, literally scrubbing rocks with biodegradable solvents. Still, this oil spill is a concern for all sorts of fauna, from microscopic animals to birds and larger forms of sea life.

So far, scientists have found four birds covered in oil. One, a pelican, had to be euthanized. The rest are being cleaned. When it comes to animals such as sea lions, it's harder to track the negative impacts of such a spill.

Workers attempt to contain oil in Talbert Marsh, which is home to around 90 bird species, on October 3, 2021 in Huntington Beach. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

What About The Impact On Human Health?

Orange County issued a health advisory Sunday for anyone who may have breathed in fumes from the spill or come into contact with either the contaminated water or oil that washed ashore.

Anyone who has experienced either should seek medical attention and and "refrain from participating in recreational activities on the coastline such as swimming, surfing, biking, walking, exercising, gathering, etc," says Dr. Clayton Chau, director of the Orange County Health Care Agency .

Dr. Chau, who is OC's top health officer, added:

"The effects of oil spills on humans may be direct and indirect, depending on the type of contact with the oil spill. People may come in direct contact with oil and/or oil products while walking in a contaminated area (e.g., beach). An initial irritation will be obvious. Additionally, contaminants may be absorbed through the skin."

The advisory listed potential symptoms:



Skin, eye, nose and throat irritation

headache

dizziness

upset stomach

vomiting

cough or shortness of breath

Oil floats in the water of the Talbert Marshlands on October 3, 2021. (David McNew / AFP via Getty Images)

What We Know About The Origin Of The Spill

The three oil platforms closest to the origin of this spill sit approximately 4.5 miles off Huntington Beach and were built in the 1970s and '80s, according to Amplify Energy CEO Martyn Willsher.

Schematic shows the location of the oil platforms and pipelines involved in Saturday's spill. (Courtesy Bureau of Ocean Energy Management)

A 13-inch split has been discovered in the 17.7 mile pipeline, which transports crude oil from the processing platform known as Elly, according to authorities. About 4,000 feet of the line had also been displaced laterally by 105 feet. There was no additional oil observed coming from the pipeline when it was investigated by divers.

The pipeline, which sits on the ocean floor, is made of 16-inch steel pipe covered in concrete.

Getting oil from the ocean floor to land is a tricky process. Crude oil from approximately 70 wells flows via underwater pipelines to two production platforms, Eureka and Ellen.

People walk along the sand in Huntington Beach. An oil platform is off in the distance. (Michael Heiman / Getty Images)

From there, the oil is sent to a third platform, Elly, where water and natural gas is separated from the crude oil. All three platforms are operated by Beta Operating Company .

Natural gas is used for energy on the three platforms, and the crude oil product is sent through the underwater pipeline to a refinery in the Long Beach area.

The pipeline to shore, which is about 80 to 100 feet underwater on the ocean floor, was also built in the 1970s and '80s.

Both the pipeline and platforms have been owned by Amplify Energy for about nine years, and the pipeline has undergone regular maintenance, Willsher said at a news conference Sunday.

Recent Maintenance Work

He described the maintenance as " smart pigging and external sonar," adding that the line was "pigged" last week.

A pig is a machine that is run through a functioning pipeline , along with the crude oil, to check the pipeline's integrity. It looks for cracks or holes while moving at the same speed as the crude oil. A smart pig may have additional features, such as GPS or analytical equipment, to better describe the interior of the pipeline.

Willsher did not indicate whether the pigging of the line might have been a cause of the leak.

Miyoko Sakashita, ocean program director for the Center for Biological Diversity , says when she took a boat trip to tour the platforms, they appeared to be rusty and corroded.

"This absolutely should be considered a disaster," Sakashita says, "but not only that, there should be federal action to stop and decommission all these platforms off of California. They're all just a ticking time bomb waiting to spill oil."

A long-billed curlew walks through oily water near a containment boom in Newport Beach on October 3, 2021. (David McNew / AFP via Getty Images)

In an aerial view, crews work to block oil in the ocean (L) from entering an inlet (R) leading to the Talbert Marsh wetlands on October 4, 2021 in Huntington Beach. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

A person takes photos as crews work to block oil in the ocean from entering an inlet leading to the Talbert Marsh wetlands on October 4, 2021. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

