The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: Oct. 4 - 7

With the COVID-19 Delta variant still out there, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure events are still happening as scheduled.

Watch Dave Chappelle and his documentary — in-person. Shellabrate National Taco Day. Beam yourself into a Star Trek exhibition. Check out a South Bay artwalk.



Through Sunday, Oct. 31

Fright Fest

Melrose Rooftop Cinema

E.P. & L.P. 603 N La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood

The outdoor cinema screens scary movies all month long. Titles this week include Hocus Pocus (Oct. 4), The Silence of the Lambs (Oct. 5), I Know What You Did Last Summer (Oct. 6) and Labyrinth (Oct. 7). For a better deal, buy the dinner and movie option, which includes a three-course tasting menu.

COST: $28 - $49; MORE INFO

Monday, Oct. 4; 7 p.m. (doors)

I Am Kawehi

Moroccan Lounge

901 E. St., downtown L.A.

The pop-electronic loop artist brings a set of covers and originals to the intimate venue. Ages 21+.

COST: Tickets start at $17; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Oct. 5 - Thursday, Oct. 7

Phantom of the Paradise / Suspiria

New Beverly Cinema

7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax

The New Bev screens director Brian De Palma’s 1974 update of Phantom of the Opera at 7:30 p.m., followed by Dario Argento’s hallucinogenic horror tale set at an elite ballet academy at 9:30 p.m. Both films star Jessica Harper.

COST: $12; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Oct. 6; 11 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Midnight Rave

1005 Mateo St., downtown L.A.

Midnight Rave teams with the NTWRK app for a night of DJ sets by A-Trak, A$AP Lou, Kitty Cash and Yves Tumor, among others. The only way to get into the event is to buy Midnight Rave’s FW21 collection at the Arts District pop-up shop (2020 East 7th St.), Oct. 5 - 6. However, the night’s performances will be livestreamed if you can’t make it in-person. Ages 21+.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Oct. 6; 7:30 p.m.

An Evening With Lang Lang

Grammy Museum

800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

The celebrated pianist discusses his illustrious career, including the recent recording of Johann Sebastian Bach’s monumental Goldberg Variations. Lang performs for an intimate audience at the museum after the chat.

COST: $45; MORE INFO

The movie-themed game show Pop Cultured returns with three comics competing for laughs and bragging rights. (Courtesy of Pop Cultured)

Wednesday, Oct. 6; 8 p.m.

Pop Cultured

Flappers Comedy Club Burbank

102 E Magnolia Blvd., Burbank

The movie-themed game show returns with three comedians competing to be crowned Pop Cultured Champion. Hosted by Nicky Urban and judged by Jimmy Pardo, this month’s contestants are Ben Gleib, Kristen Studard and returning champ Regan Burns (Dog with A Blog). Everyone must show proof of vaccination to enter.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Thursday, Oct. 7; 7 p.m.

‘Untitled’ Dave Chappelle Documentary

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

The untitled documentary from Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar (American Factory) follows Chappelle as he brings both comic and economic relief to a rural Ohio community by staging a series of comedy shows in a cornfield during the pandemic. In addition to the screening, expect standup from Chappelle and a few of his friends. This is a cell phone-free show. Tickets are sold in multiples of two.

COST: Starts at $150 for two tickets; MORE INFO

Thursday, Oct. 7; 9 p.m.

Evan Dando

The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

The Lemonheads’ frontman plays a solo gig, with Korey Dane opening. The Lemonheads just announced they'll reissue a 30th anniversary edition of their landmark album, It’s A Shame About Ray, in 2022. Proof of vaccination completed two weeks or more prior to show date or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the show is required.

COST: $35; MORE INFO

Thursday, Oct. 7; 6 p.m.

Amor Towles in Conversation with John Grisham

Virtual

Several bookstores, including Diesel, are hosting this virtual event with Towles, who discusses his latest novel, The Lincoln Highway , which honors American writing set along the titular Lincoln Highway, over a 10-day period. The first 100 hundred customers who purchase the book through this link receive a signed copy of the book and an emailed access code to the event.

COST: $30 (book purchase); MORE INFO



Thursday, Oct. 7; 6 - 9 p.m.

San Pedro First Thursday ArtWalk

San Pedro Arts District

Downtown San Pedro

Discover the arts scene along the waterfront as galleries stay open late. Stick around for shopping and dining (and curated food trucks) in the neighborhood. There’s live music with Dustin Case on the corner of Sixth and Mesa streets. An ArtWalk guided tour leaves at 6 p.m. and RSVPs are recommended .

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Pianist Ory Shihor returns to The Wallis to perform four Beethoven sonatas. ( Courtesy of Ory Shihor)

Thursday, Oct. 7; 7:30 p.m.

Beethoven: Darkness and Light

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

Acclaimed pianist Ory Shihor returns to The Wallis to perform four Beethoven sonatas. The works are presented in pairs with Shihor playing a celebrated work and a lesser known one.

COST: $29-$79; MORE INFO

Thursday, Oct. 7; 8 p.m.

Popular Kids Club

Permanent Records

1906 Cypress Ave., Cypress Park

The outdoor comedy show, which now takes place the first and third Thursdays of the month, features comedians and other cool kids performing and hanging out at this intimate venue. Hosted by Luke Wienecke, this week's lineup includes Moses Storm, James Adomian, Danielle Perez, Dave Ross and Robby Hoffman.

COST: FREE / $5 suggested donation; MORE INFO

The original 'Star Trek' series took TV audiences to places where no one dared to go. (Courtesy of CBS Studios, Inc. / Paramount Pictures Corp.)

Thursday, Oct. 7 - Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds

The Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood

More than 50 years ago, the television show Star Trek broke all the rules. It featured an inclusive cast and tackled issues of equality, humanity and heroism. The sequels and spinoffs have continued to ask the same questions and boldly go where no one TV shows have gone before. The Skirball exhibition features rare artifacts, set pieces and props from the show — including the navigation console from the original series — as well as photo and interactive video installations. Advance timed-entry reservations are required, including on free Thursdays. No walk-ups accommodated.

COST: $13 - $18; MORE INFO

UCLA Film & Television Archive screens the TV movie, "The Classic Ghosts: 'The Haunting of Rosalind,'" starring Susan Sarandon. (Courtesy of UCLA Film & Television Archive)

Thursday, Oct. 7; 4 p.m.

The Classic Ghosts: The Haunting of Rosalind

Virtual

In 1973, ABC’s Wide World of Mystery aired a horror telefilm as part of a late-night programming experiment. Rosalind focuses on two sisters (Susan Sarandon and Pamela Payton-Wright) who fall for the same man (Frank Converse). The triangle leads to a tragedy, creating a rift between the living and the dead. This program includes a post-screening conversation with UCLA’s Maya Montañez Smukler, author of Liberating Hollywood: Women Directors and the Feminist Reform of 1970s American Cinema, and Amanda Reyes, editor of Are You In The House Alone?: A TV Movie Compendium 1964-1999 and host of the podcast Made for TV Mayhem.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursdays, Oct. 7 - Nov. 4

LARB's Semipublic Intellectual Sessions

Virtual

Los Angeles Review of Books celebrates its 10th anniversary with a month-long festival of ideas. The first session, “Where’s the Discourse,” takes place this Thursday at 5 p.m. PT with cultural critics and writers Daphne Brooks (Liner Notes for the Revolution), Javier Cabral (L.A. Taco), Lili Loofbourow (Slate), Sarah Marshall (You’re Wrong About) and Jesse McCarthy (Who Will Pay Reparations on My Soul?). The virtual event series serves as a fundraiser for the reader-supported nonprofit.

COST: Donate what you can; MORE INFO



Thursday, Oct. 7; 7 p.m.

The People Facing The Sun

Virtual event

The Burbank Library hosts a virtual screening and discussion as part of the Burbank Reads 2021 series. The online discussion focuses on how the community can protect and restore sacred sites, as well as preserve and celebrate traditional ecological knowledge and practices. Guests include Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians President Rudy Ortega, Jr. and Pamela Villaseñor, director of the Tribe’s Health and Social Wellness Department.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

TV/Streaming Pick

CSI: Vegas

If you long for the TV procedurals of the early aughts, tune into CSI: Vegas , the sequel to the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, which spawned spinoffs in Miami, New York and cyberspace. As the crime lab undergoes scrutiny and investigation, threatening a number of old cases and convictions, some of the original CSIs are drawn back to Vegas. William Petersen and Jorja Fox reprise their roles as Gus Grissom and Sara Sidle. They're joined by newer team members played by Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon and Mel Rodriguez. The series premieres on Wednesday at 10 p.m. on CBS.

Titos Tacos and Tito's Vodka team up for their fourth annual Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana to celebrate National Taco Day. (Courtesy of Tito's Tacos)

Dine and Drink Deals

National Taco Day, which should be a federal holiday, is Monday. Shellebrate by hitting up your neighborhood taqueria or checking out a few specials below. Plus, get the 411 on other restaurant happenings in SoCal.

