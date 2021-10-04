The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: Oct. 4 - 7
With the COVID-19 Delta variant still out there, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure events are still happening as scheduled.
Watch Dave Chappelle and his documentary — in-person. Shellabrate National Taco Day. Beam yourself into a Star Trek exhibition. Check out a South Bay artwalk.
Through Sunday, Oct. 31
Fright Fest
Melrose Rooftop Cinema
E.P. & L.P. 603 N La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood
The outdoor cinema screens scary movies all month long. Titles this week include Hocus Pocus (Oct. 4), The Silence of the Lambs (Oct. 5), I Know What You Did Last Summer (Oct. 6) and Labyrinth (Oct. 7). For a better deal, buy the dinner and movie option, which includes a three-course tasting menu.
COST: $28 - $49; MORE INFO
Monday, Oct. 4; 7 p.m. (doors)
I Am Kawehi
Moroccan Lounge
901 E. St., downtown L.A.
The pop-electronic loop artist brings a set of covers and originals to the intimate venue. Ages 21+.
COST: Tickets start at $17; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Oct. 5 - Thursday, Oct. 7
Phantom of the Paradise / Suspiria
New Beverly Cinema
7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax
The New Bev screens director Brian De Palma’s 1974 update of Phantom of the Opera at 7:30 p.m., followed by Dario Argento’s hallucinogenic horror tale set at an elite ballet academy at 9:30 p.m. Both films star Jessica Harper.
COST: $12; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Oct. 6; 11 p.m. - 3 a.m.
Midnight Rave
1005 Mateo St., downtown L.A.
Midnight Rave teams with the NTWRK app for a night of DJ sets by A-Trak, A$AP Lou, Kitty Cash and Yves Tumor, among others. The only way to get into the event is to buy Midnight Rave’s FW21 collection at the Arts District pop-up shop (2020 East 7th St.), Oct. 5 - 6. However, the night’s performances will be livestreamed if you can’t make it in-person. Ages 21+.
COST: Varies; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Oct. 6; 7:30 p.m.
An Evening With Lang Lang
Grammy Museum
800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.
The celebrated pianist discusses his illustrious career, including the recent recording of Johann Sebastian Bach’s monumental Goldberg Variations. Lang performs for an intimate audience at the museum after the chat.
COST: $45; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Oct. 6; 8 p.m.
Pop Cultured
Flappers Comedy Club Burbank
102 E Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
The movie-themed game show returns with three comedians competing to be crowned Pop Cultured Champion. Hosted by Nicky Urban and judged by Jimmy Pardo, this month’s contestants are Ben Gleib, Kristen Studard and returning champ Regan Burns (Dog with A Blog). Everyone must show proof of vaccination to enter.
COST: $25; MORE INFO
Thursday, Oct. 7; 7 p.m.
‘Untitled’ Dave Chappelle Documentary
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
The untitled documentary from Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar (American Factory) follows Chappelle as he brings both comic and economic relief to a rural Ohio community by staging a series of comedy shows in a cornfield during the pandemic. In addition to the screening, expect standup from Chappelle and a few of his friends. This is a cell phone-free show. Tickets are sold in multiples of two.
COST: Starts at $150 for two tickets; MORE INFO
Thursday, Oct. 7; 9 p.m.
Evan Dando
The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood
The Lemonheads’ frontman plays a solo gig, with Korey Dane opening. The Lemonheads just announced they'll reissue a 30th anniversary edition of their landmark album, It’s A Shame About Ray, in 2022. Proof of vaccination completed two weeks or more prior to show date or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the show is required.
COST: $35; MORE INFO
Thursday, Oct. 7; 6 p.m.
Amor Towles in Conversation with John Grisham
Virtual
Several bookstores, including Diesel, are hosting this virtual event with Towles, who discusses his latest novel, The Lincoln Highway, which honors American writing set along the titular Lincoln Highway, over a 10-day period. The first 100 hundred customers who purchase the book through this link receive a signed copy of the book and an emailed access code to the event.
COST: $30 (book purchase); MORE INFO
Thursday, Oct. 7; 6 - 9 p.m.
San Pedro First Thursday ArtWalk
San Pedro Arts District
Downtown San Pedro
Discover the arts scene along the waterfront as galleries stay open late. Stick around for shopping and dining (and curated food trucks) in the neighborhood. There’s live music with Dustin Case on the corner of Sixth and Mesa streets. An ArtWalk guided tour leaves at 6 p.m. and RSVPs are recommended.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, Oct. 7; 7:30 p.m.
Beethoven: Darkness and Light
The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
Acclaimed pianist Ory Shihor returns to The Wallis to perform four Beethoven sonatas. The works are presented in pairs with Shihor playing a celebrated work and a lesser known one.
COST: $29-$79; MORE INFO
Thursday, Oct. 7; 8 p.m.
Popular Kids Club
Permanent Records
1906 Cypress Ave., Cypress Park
The outdoor comedy show, which now takes place the first and third Thursdays of the month, features comedians and other cool kids performing and hanging out at this intimate venue. Hosted by Luke Wienecke, this week's lineup includes Moses Storm, James Adomian, Danielle Perez, Dave Ross and Robby Hoffman.
COST: FREE / $5 suggested donation; MORE INFO
Thursday, Oct. 7 - Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022
Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds
The Skirball Cultural Center
2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood
More than 50 years ago, the television show Star Trek broke all the rules. It featured an inclusive cast and tackled issues of equality, humanity and heroism. The sequels and spinoffs have continued to ask the same questions and boldly go where no one TV shows have gone before. The Skirball exhibition features rare artifacts, set pieces and props from the show — including the navigation console from the original series — as well as photo and interactive video installations. Advance timed-entry reservations are required, including on free Thursdays. No walk-ups accommodated.
COST: $13 - $18; MORE INFO
Thursday, Oct. 7; 4 p.m.
The Classic Ghosts: The Haunting of Rosalind
Virtual
In 1973, ABC’s Wide World of Mystery aired a horror telefilm as part of a late-night programming experiment. Rosalind focuses on two sisters (Susan Sarandon and Pamela Payton-Wright) who fall for the same man (Frank Converse). The triangle leads to a tragedy, creating a rift between the living and the dead. This program includes a post-screening conversation with UCLA’s Maya Montañez Smukler, author of Liberating Hollywood: Women Directors and the Feminist Reform of 1970s American Cinema, and Amanda Reyes, editor of Are You In The House Alone?: A TV Movie Compendium 1964-1999 and host of the podcast Made for TV Mayhem.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Thursdays, Oct. 7 - Nov. 4
LARB's Semipublic Intellectual Sessions
Virtual
Los Angeles Review of Books celebrates its 10th anniversary with a month-long festival of ideas. The first session, “Where’s the Discourse,” takes place this Thursday at 5 p.m. PT with cultural critics and writers Daphne Brooks (Liner Notes for the Revolution), Javier Cabral (L.A. Taco), Lili Loofbourow (Slate), Sarah Marshall (You’re Wrong About) and Jesse McCarthy (Who Will Pay Reparations on My Soul?). The virtual event series serves as a fundraiser for the reader-supported nonprofit.
COST: Donate what you can; MORE INFO
Thursday, Oct. 7; 7 p.m.
The People Facing The Sun
Virtual event
The Burbank Library hosts a virtual screening and discussion as part of the Burbank Reads 2021 series. The online discussion focuses on how the community can protect and restore sacred sites, as well as preserve and celebrate traditional ecological knowledge and practices. Guests include Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians President Rudy Ortega, Jr. and Pamela Villaseñor, director of the Tribe’s Health and Social Wellness Department.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
TV/Streaming Pick
CSI: Vegas
If you long for the TV procedurals of the early aughts, tune into CSI: Vegas, the sequel to the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, which spawned spinoffs in Miami, New York and cyberspace. As the crime lab undergoes scrutiny and investigation, threatening a number of old cases and convictions, some of the original CSIs are drawn back to Vegas. William Petersen and Jorja Fox reprise their roles as Gus Grissom and Sara Sidle. They're joined by newer team members played by Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon and Mel Rodriguez. The series premieres on Wednesday at 10 p.m. on CBS.
Dine and Drink Deals
National Taco Day, which should be a federal holiday, is Monday. Shellebrate by hitting up your neighborhood taqueria or checking out a few specials below. Plus, get the 411 on other restaurant happenings in SoCal.
- Oct. 4 is actually two holidays — National Taco Day and National Vodka Day. Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Vodka have teamed up to honor both at Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana (11222 Washington Place, Culver City). From 4 to 9 p.m., those 21+ can get three Tito’s vodka cocktails and Tito’s tacos for $25. Don’t drink? The $10 ticket includes food only. There’s mariachi and folklorico entertainment throughout the night. Proceeds benefit The Culver City Cultural Arts Foundation.
- On Oct. 4, Tacos AF, which opened in June in DTLA (312 W. 7th St.), will contribute a portion of sales to the Downtown Women’s Center (thanks to a little help from Los Angeles Laker Rajon Rondo). They offer both meat and veggie options.
- Just in time for this holiday, Veracruz All Natural, the team behind Austin's most famous migas breakfast burrito, has launched a new concept in L.A. It's a food truck called Hot Tacos and you'll find it Wednesdays through Saturdays in Koreatown. The menu features cochinita pibil, cauliflower al pastor and grilled meats and veggies on housemade flour tortillas.
- Descanso Restaurant in Costa Mesa on Monday offers a $10 dine-in taco combo that includes a Don Chingón taco (spit-roasted al pastor pork taco) and a Bad Hombre margarita made with Herradura Reposado tequila.
- El Pollo Loco brings back its Crunchy Taco, available as a digital-only menu item, Oct. 4 - Nov. 1. On Monday, every Crunchy Taco order (via the app or website) comes with a free Mexican Coke. Loco Rewards members get a special BOGO offer for another free Crunchy Taco.
- For National Taco Day and Hispanic Heritage Month, Tacos Gavilan’s Central L.A. location hosts an all-you-can-eat taco contest on Tuesday, 5 - 8 p.m. 100% of the registration fees will be donated to A Place Called Home. The first-place winner receives a cash prize of $1,500. The public is welcome to witness the competition.
- Delicious at The Dunbar (4229 S Central Ave), located in Historic South Central, hosts a pop-up event that celebrates the resiliency of the restaurant industry through the pandemic. The first 50 guests on Monday, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., will enjoy Delicious at The Dunbar’s $15 DineLA lunch menu for free. It features Southern cuisine with an Angeleno-Mexican twist.
- Alejandro Marchesini has once again teamed with restaurant industry veteran Bill Chait for Varro, a new Argentine wine bar in Venice that took over the former Zinqué spot. [h/t Eater LA]
- Monty’s Good Burger just opened its fifth location — this one on the westside (3849 Main St., Culver City). You'll find all the favorites including their classic burger, loaded Dog Pile fries, tots, shakes and the newest menu addition, Charlie’s Chicken Sandwich.
- The Café at Fanny's, the daytime dining option at the new Academy Museum, is open. Fanny’s offers quick serve small plates and prepared food options, overseen by executive chef Raphael Francois. A larger lunch menu will debut later in October, followed by dinner service in November. The restaurant takes its name from Fanny Brice — played by Barbra Streisand — in Funny Girl.
- Horses, a new restaurant, opens Wednesday in the former Coach and Horses space (7617 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood). Chefs Liz Johnson and Will Aghajanian roll out European bistro dishes, small bites and cocktails. The restaurant is open Wednesday to Sunday for dinner, starting at 5:30 p.m., with a weekend brunch to follow.
- California Pizza Kitchen partners with STOMP Out Bullying for World Bullying Prevention Month. On Monday, CPK will donate 20% of sales from U.S. restaurants to STOMP Out Bullying if consumers mention STOMP. There will be an additional 5% donation on Monday whenever a guest wears blue (the symbolic color for anti-bullying) in-store.
- The L.A. Times Food Bowl returns on Thursday with a screening of the documentary, Man in the Field, followed by a multi-course dinner at the Sepulveda Dam. The film profiles the life and work of Outstanding in the Field founder Jim Denevan and his table-to-farm dinners. Sample bites and peak-season produce from local farms while watching live entertainment during dinner. The event starts at 5 p.m., tickets ($385) are still available.Got an event in Southern California you want us to consider for one of our event roundups?Send us the basic info — who, what, when, where, cost, URL and event description — at least a week in advance. We can't guarantee your listing will make it to publication but we'd love to read your pitch.