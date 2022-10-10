What You Need To Know Today: Racist Remarks from Council President Nury Martinez, Criminal Justice Laws, The New K Line

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Monday, October 10.

Today in How To LA: An audio recording reveals that L.A. City Council President made racist remarks towards another council member’s son, new criminal justice laws; plus K-Line opening

It all started last October with a conversation between three Latino Los Angeles City Council members and the L.A. Labor Federation President.

Martinez was speaking with fellow Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo and L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. They were recorded talking about their frustrations with redistricting efforts in the city — a once-in-a-decade process that has an impact on community members’ everyday lives.

Now, in a story first reported by the Los Angeles Times , we know that the group discussed their need to maintain strong Latino representation on the council. About 48% of L.A.’s total population is Latino. Four of the 15 city council members are Latino and three participated in this conversation.

One year later and one month before Angelenos head to the polls to vote in the Nov. 8 election, we’re learning that racist and derisive slurs were used against fellow council members not present throughout this discussion among powerful decision makers who create laws, order elections and approve city contracts.

.Audio of the conversation was posted to Reddit from an unknown source. Knock LA published audio clips on their website Sunday morning (our newsroom has also since reviewed the tapes.)

When it came to Los Angeles District George Gascón, Martinez said “Fuck that guy, he’s with the Blacks.”

Martinez also said extremely racist, derogatory things about Councilmember Mike Bonin’s adopted Black son as she recounted being on an MLK Jr. parade float together.

She called his son a “monkey” in Spanish and remarked that his son needed a beatdown and suggested he was being raised “like a little white kid.” “Let me take him around the corner, I’ll bring him right back,” she says.

Martinez issued an apology hours after the story broke Sunday morning.

Bonin and his husband said they were “appalled, angry and absolutely disgusted that Nury Martinez attacked our son with horrific racial slurs, and talked about her desire to physically harm him.”In addition to calling on Martinez to resign, Bonin on Sunday called on de León, who is not up for reelection this time around, and Herrera to both resign. Cedillo lost his seat outright in the June primary to Eunisses Hernandez.

We’ll continue to follow this developing story closely.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

The News You Need After You Stop Hitting Snooze

Conviction records, free phone calls from prison, rap lyrics and criminal proceedings: Three criminal justice laws in California that were just signed.

Three in California that were just signed. Amazon is facing a lawsuit accusing it of selling so-called suicide kits , brought by the families of two teenagers who bought a deadly chemical on the company's website and later used it to take their own lives.

, brought by the families of two teenagers who and later used it to take their own lives. A photo essay centers on Bakhtiari women from Iran , and showcases their contributions to their tribe.

, and Unfortunately, you can’t take the scenic route between Mission Viejo and Oceanside by train right now. Here’s how weather and climate change has impacted that area and what experts think needs to happen.

by train right now. Here’s how weather and climate change has impacted that area and what experts think needs to happen. Sports are for everyone, and LAFC fan clubs are driving that message that homes into inclusivity and diversity. For at least one fan, “it’s definitely more than football.”

are driving that For at least one fan, “it’s definitely more than football.” Arthur, the beloved PBS character, is going modern — with a new podcast . The announcement was cute and all, but his earphones were a bit off…

— with . The announcement was cute and all, but his earphones were a bit off… The Orange County Museum of Art is open , and it’s free! The museum is located on the same campus as the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.

ONE - Several politicians and community members tweeted responses to LA City Council President Nury Martinez's racist comments, including L.A. Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso

While Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso denounced the hate speech from Martinez, he brought up Karen Bass, stating that many of the people involved in the conversation have endorsed her. L.A. City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson called the actions of Martinez, Kevin de León, Gil Cedilllo and L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera “inexcusable and potentially illegal.” The LA County Public Defender Ricardo D. García said he was “disgusted” by what he read. Not only did Councilmember Mike Bonin called for her removal and resignation from city council, several other people have as well.