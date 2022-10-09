Support for LAist comes from
Arts and Entertainment

Arthur The Aardvark Returns With A New Podcast. His Headphones Are Still On Wrong

By Juliana Kim | NPR
Published Oct 9, 2022 10:00 AM
Arthur waves at the camera from his bedroom. He's at a desk with a bed and window behind him.
In a digital short previewing the podcast, Arthur shows his audio equipment and once again, his headphones are not on his actual ears.
PRX)
The PBS Kids' TV show Arthur may have ended but the aardvark has more to say.

That's why later this month, the beloved cartoon character is launching The Arthur Podcast. The show will revisit tales from the former TV series as well as narrate new stories about school, friendships and family.

The first of eight episodes will be available on Oct. 20. The show can be found on the PBS Kids Video app, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other streaming platforms. The show is produced by Boston's GBH Kids and Gen-Z Media.

The podcast will have an interactive component too. Listeners are encouraged to send voice messages to be aired on the show.

The new audio format comes eight months after the TV series came to end in February. The show spanned 25 seasons and is considered the longest-running kids animated series in history.

The show has aired in 80 countries, won seven Emmy Awards and a Peabody. The books that inspired the series have sold over 65 million books in the U.S. alone.

Although the TV series finale depicts Arthur and his friends as adults, the cast appears to be back to their younger selves for the podcast, according to a digital short.

In the video, much is familiar — Arthur is wearing his signature mustard sweater and round frames, his sister D.W. is baiting for his attention and Arthur's headphones are once again not worn on his actual ears.

  • Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit npr.org.

