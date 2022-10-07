Here's What It's Like At The Long-Awaited Opening Of LA Metro's K Line Extension

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

L.A. Metro’s Crenshaw/LAX K Line extension has officially opened, running through South Los Angeles and Inglewood. The plan is to ultimately connect the area with the Los Angeles International Airport — though that part of the line won’t open for a couple more years.

The opening (sans direct LAX rail connection) includes a K Line Fest hosted by Metro at Leimert Park Plaza from noon to 6 p.m. People lined up ahead of the opening to ride the new route, which happened shortly after noon.

The Leimert Park Station is open! pic.twitter.com/lcb3KGHCX9 — Ryan Fonseca (@RyFons) October 7, 2022

LAist’s Ryan Fonseca will be covering the opening throughout the day. You can follow him on Twitter at @RyFons and our account at @LAist for updates. And if you want to check out the K Line and take a ride, the whole Metro system is free all weekend.

While waiting for the station to open, rider Cynthia Gibson said that she wanted it to open soon so that she could be part of transit history. She'll choose the K Line over driving for trips in the area, Gibson said, and also hopes to use it to get to LAX once those stations open — possibly in 2024.

The crowd at the opening of the K Line in Crenshaw. (Raquel Natalicchio / for LAist )

Getting an early look at the Leimert Park Station. The train runs mostly underground between here and the Expo Line, but mostly street-level between here and the last stop in Inglewood. pic.twitter.com/5rprA6suOB — Ryan Fonseca (@RyFons) October 7, 2022

K Line Banner Breaking in 3, 2, 1…🎉 pic.twitter.com/jE4A3vvKYq — LA Metro Rider Alerts (@metrolaalerts) October 7, 2022

Transit planners envisioned an “Airport-Southwest Corridor” that would start in downtown L.A., then run along Exposition, Leimert, and Crenshaw boulevards on its route to LAX. That was 1967. It took more than half a century of studying, planning, and constructing (and delays). What changed: Money. When Measure R passed in 2008, it cleared a path to this day.

The line also moves along a 1.3-mile-long art project celebrating L.A.’s African American achievement, known as Destination Crenshaw.

Read Ryan Fonseca’s full guide to the long-awaited rail line here.