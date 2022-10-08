It's Opening Day For The Orange County Museum Of Art
Topline:
A brand new Orange County Museum of Art opens to the public today and to mark the occasion, a 24-hour celebration kicks off at 5 p.m.
What to expect: Non-stop music, food, films, yoga, dancing and more. See the full opening program here.
The backstory: The museum was originally founded in 1962 and was most recently known as the Newport Harbor Art Museum. It reopens in a new $93 million structure that features more than 4,500 objects produced during the 20th and 21st centuries.
How to visit: The museum is located on the same campus as the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. Admission is free — not only for the opening, but for the next 10 years, that's thanks to a $2.5 million grant.
No tickets or reservations are needed either.
