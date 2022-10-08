Support for LAist comes from
It's Opening Day For The Orange County Museum Of Art

By  Austin Cross
Published Oct 8, 2022 12:17 PM
A wide outdoor staircase is in the foreground with the curved, silver-colored sloping roof of a building in the background.
The upper plaza of the Orange County Museum of Art will host large sculptures and live events such as poetry readings and concerts.
(Jill Replogle
/
LAist)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Topline:

A brand new Orange County Museum of Art opens to the public today and to mark the occasion, a 24-hour celebration kicks off at 5 p.m.

What to expect: Non-stop music, food, films, yoga, dancing and more. See the full opening program here.

The backstory: The museum was originally founded in 1962 and was most recently known as the Newport Harbor Art Museum. It reopens in a new $93 million structure that features more than 4,500 objects produced during the 20th and 21st centuries.

How to visit: The museum is located on the same campus as the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. Admission is free — not only for the opening, but for the next 10 years, that's thanks to a $2.5 million grant.

No tickets or reservations are needed either.

Go deeper: Jill Replogle, who covers OC for LAist, got a preview: Orange County Has A New Art Museum, And It's Free

