It's Opening Day For The Orange County Museum Of Art

Topline:

A brand new Orange County Museum of Art opens to the public today and to mark the occasion, a 24-hour celebration kicks off at 5 p.m.

What to expect: Non-stop music, food, films, yoga, dancing and more. See the full opening program here.

The backstory: The museum was originally founded in 1962 and was most recently known as the Newport Harbor Art Museum. It reopens in a new $93 million structure that features more than 4,500 objects produced during the 20th and 21st centuries.

How to visit: The museum is located on the same campus as the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. Admission is free — not only for the opening, but for the next 10 years, that's thanks to a $2.5 million grant.

No tickets or reservations are needed either.

