LA City Councilmembers Use Racist Language As They Discussed Redistricting

It all started last October with a conversation between three Latino Los Angeles City Council members and the L.A. Labor Federation president.

Now some are calling for Council President Nury Martinez to resign over racist remarks she made — including her fellow Councilmember Mike Bonin, whose son was the target of some of the most shocking comments made by Martinez.



What Exactly Happened?

Martinez, who is not up for reelection this election cycle, was speaking with fellow Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo and L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. They were recorded talking about their frustrations with redistricting efforts in the city — a once-in-a-decade process that has an impact on community members’ everyday lives. How those lines are drawn affects who is elected and what assets those districts will have available. [Note: In California, all parties have to consent to being recorded, which is not the case for this recording.]

Now, in a story first reported by the Los Angeles Times, we know that the group discussed their need to maintain strong Latino representation on the council. About 48% of L.A.’s total population is Latino. Four of the 15 city council members are Latino and three participated in this conversation.

One year later and one month before Angelenos head to the polls to vote in the Nov. 8 election, we’re learning that racist and derisive slurs were used against fellow council members not present throughout this discussion among powerful decision makers who create laws, order elections and approve city contracts.



What Exactly Did They Say?

The conversation is a microcosm of a range of historic issues in L.A. politics — who has power and who doesn’t.

Audio of the conversation was posted to Reddit from an unknown source. Knock LA published audio clips on their website Sunday morning (our newsroom has also since reviewed the tapes.)

When it came to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, Martinez said “Fuck that guy, he’s with the Blacks.”

Martinez also said extremely racist, derogatory things about Bonin’s adopted Black son as she recounted being on an MLK Jr. parade float together.

She called his son a “monkey” in Spanish and remarked that his son needed a beatdown and suggested he was being raised “like a little white kid.”

“Let me take him around the corner, I’ll bring him right back,” she says.

Martinez issued an apology hours after the story broke Sunday morning.

“In a moment of intense frustration and anger, I let the situation get the best of me and I hold myself accountable for these comments. For that I am sorry. The context of this conversation was concern over the redistricting process and concern about the potential negative impact it might have on communities of color. My work speaks for itself. I’ve worked hard to lead this city through its most difficult time.”



Calls For Resignations

Bonin and his husband said they were “appalled, angry, and absolutely disgusted that Nury Martinez attacked our son with horrific racial slurs, and talked about her desire to physically harm him.”

Our family statement about today's ugly and hateful news. pic.twitter.com/0fPPXwsS5B — Mike Bonin (@mikebonin) October 9, 2022

Bonin, who represents westside neighborhoods, had decided earlier this year not to run for reelection. In a video explaining his choice he said he was doing so "to focus on health and wellness” and to spend more time with his young son. In addition to calling on Martinez to resign, Bonin on Sunday called on de León, who is not up for reelection this time around, and Herrera to both resign. Cedillo lost his seat outright in the June primary to Eunisses Hernandez.

De León released a statement Sunday saying:

“There were comments made in the context of this meeting that are wholly inappropriate; and I regret appearing to condone and even contribute to certain insensitive comments made about a colleague and his family in private. I’ve reached out to that colleague personally. On that day, I fell short of the expectations we set for our leaders — and I will hold myself to a higher standard.”

Why Political Power Is At The Center Of This

Martinez, de León, Cedillo and Herrera also talked about Black political power in Los Angeles in derisive, disrespectful, racist ways when discussing next steps when it came to Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, who’s been indicted on federal bribery charges.

Ultimately, the council voted to suspend Ridley-Thomas. At that moment, the group was talking about possible fallout from whatever happened next.

“If he resigns — hold on — if he resigns, and the African Americans look at this as a hostile takeover because he’s gone, we’ll have to figure this out, because politically they’re going to come after this,” Herrera says.

De Leon responds by talking about “The Wizard of Oz effect” and what he feels is limited Black political power that seems like it's powerful, but it’s not.

Herrera says that he feels pretty good about the chances of having power.

Cedillo then comments on the small number of Black residents — who make up about 9% of the city’s population — compared to Latino residents.

In the recording, you can hear Cedillo say “25 Blacks are shouting.”

City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson called the behavior "inexcusable and potentially illegal."

People I have called colleagues, allies, and even friends, violated the public trust in our council. Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon, Gil Cedillo, and Ron Herrera’s behavior is inexcusable and potentially illegal. — Marqueece Harris-Dawson (@mhdcd8) October 10, 2022

We will be reporting more on this developing story.

