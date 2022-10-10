Sen. Padilla Joins Prominent Lawmakers Calling For City Councilmembers To Resign In Wake Of Released Tape

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Nury Martinez announced her resignation this morning from her post as Los Angeles City Council President, although she remains on the council. That decision follows the release of recordings of racist remarks she made in a meeting last October with other city leaders.

Many other L.A. politicians have called on everyone involved to resign.

Martinez, who is not up for reelection this election cycle, was speaking with fellow Councilmembers Kevin de León, also not up for reelection, and Gil Cedillo, who lost outright in the primary, and L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. They were recorded talking about their frustrations with redistricting efforts in the city.

My statement regarding the recording released yesterday. pic.twitter.com/U1SinhCuIi — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) October 10, 2022

Listen To Excerpts

What City Councilmembers Say

Our family statement about today's ugly and hateful news. pic.twitter.com/0fPPXwsS5B — Mike Bonin (@mikebonin) October 9, 2022

People I have called colleagues, allies, and even friends, violated the public trust in our council. Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon, Gil Cedillo, and Ron Herrera’s behavior is inexcusable and potentially illegal. — Marqueece Harris-Dawson (@mhdcd8) October 10, 2022

Statements Of Other Councilmembers

My statement on the recording published yesterday. pic.twitter.com/w7V4oxE2NI — Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez (@MRodCD7) October 10, 2022

Eunisses Hernandez beat incumbent Gil Cedillo outright in the primary and will take office next term.

Council President Nury Martinez needs to resign, Councilmembers Kevin De Leon and Gil Cedillo should be removed from committees. — Eunisses (@EunissesH) October 9, 2022

How Do I Know Who Represents Me

The L.A. City Council voted on new council district maps on Dec. 7, 2021 Screenshot of LA City Council)

New boundaries for the city council districts were ultimately approved unanimously in December 2021, a couple of months after the conversation at the center of the latest City Hall scandal took place. You can explores this map or check your Los Angeles city address to see who represents your area (and the roughly 260,000 other resident who live near you.)

What The LA Mayoral Candidates Said

My statement regarding the recording released today. pic.twitter.com/WEkTusf70D — Karen Bass (@KarenBassLA) October 10, 2022

My statement on the leaked LA City Councilmember recordings. pic.twitter.com/sAs648WSHT — Rick J. Caruso (@RickCarusoLA) October 9, 2022

Other Notable Responses

“I am saddened & disappointed by the racist comments made in the conversation between various LA City Councilmembers. I share the outrage of Councilmember Bonin as well as all members of the African American community. Anti-Blackness has no place in Los Angeles.” - D.A. Gascón — George Gascón (@LADAOffice) October 9, 2022

It’s clear the process was rigged. Intentions were corrupt. Interests, other than what is best for the people, were at work in the appointment of Heather Hutt to City Council.



In addition to the resignation of @CD6Nury, I’m calling for a special election for Heather Hutt’s seat. — Faisal Gill (@GillForLA) October 9, 2022

Today’s revelation of the remarks by our members of our council leaders hurts me to my core. This is not the Los Angeles I know or reflective of the beliefs of the women & men of LAPD. Such remarks are unacceptable in any setting. A dark day for our City of Angels. — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) October 10, 2022

Los Angeles needs new leadership:



Nury Martinez must resign and I join the calls for an investigation. pic.twitter.com/RvoVRabBzk — Erin Darling (@WestsideDarling) October 10, 2022

We call on Council President Nury Martinez to resign, and we want a full and thorough investigation into who else was part of this, and how deeply this is rooted into the foundation of City Hall. pic.twitter.com/jqqmlTgGJf — Hugo Soto-Martínez (@HugoForCD13) October 9, 2022

This backdoor conversation confirms what many have long known about Los Angeles: LA City Council maintains a status quo of racism and power hoarding to benefit themselves at the expense of the people.



We need new leadership.



Nury Martinez must resign. — Kenneth Mejia, CPA (@kennethmejiaLA) October 9, 2022

“I want to be absolutely clear: Racism has no place in the labor movement and will not be tolerated. I was appalled to learn that deeply disturbing racist, and incredibly hurtful comments were made in a meeting held at the LA County Federation of Labor last year. — Liz Shuler (@LizShuler) October 10, 2022