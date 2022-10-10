Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Politics

Sen. Padilla Joins Prominent Lawmakers Calling For City Councilmembers To Resign In Wake Of Released Tape

By  LAist Staff
Updated Oct 10, 2022 2:19 PM
Published Oct 10, 2022 1:15 PM
City Hall against a blue sky from the perspective of someone looking up.
Los Angeles City Hall.
(Ethan Ward
/
LAist)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.
IN THIS ARTICLE

Nury Martinez announced her resignation this morning from her post as Los Angeles City Council President, although she remains on the council. That decision follows the release of recordings of racist remarks she made in a meeting last October with other city leaders.

Many other L.A. politicians have called on everyone involved to resign.

Martinez, who is not up for reelection this election cycle, was speaking with fellow Councilmembers Kevin de León, also not up for reelection, and Gil Cedillo, who lost outright in the primary, and L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. They were recorded talking about their frustrations with redistricting efforts in the city.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Listen To Excerpts

9:39
Listen: Excerpts from the City Hall tapes

What City Councilmembers Say

Statements Of Other Councilmembers

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Eunisses Hernandez beat incumbent Gil Cedillo outright in the primary and will take office next term.

How Do I Know Who Represents Me

Meeting of LA City Council with members sitting in a horseshoe configuration. On the screen is a list of names showing who voted yes.
The L.A. City Council voted on new council district maps on Dec. 7, 2021
Screenshot of LA City Council)

New boundaries for the city council districts were ultimately approved unanimously in December 2021, a couple of months after the conversation at the center of the latest City Hall scandal took place. You can explores this map or check your Los Angeles city address to see who represents your area (and the roughly 260,000 other resident who live near you.)

What The LA Mayoral Candidates Said

Other Notable Responses

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Updated October 10, 2022 at 12:53 PM PDT
A map of the new district boundaries was added.
Updated October 10, 2022 at 11:25 AM PDT
This story was updated with comments by Councilmember Nithya Raman.
Updated October 10, 2022 at 10:25 AM PDT
This story was updated with Martinez's resignation as council president.
Updated October 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM PDT
This story was updated to include a statement from Councilmember Monica Rodriguez saying she will introduce a motion to remove Nury Martinez from office.
Updated October 9, 2022 at 8:10 PM PDT
This updated with additional reaction and calls for resignations.
Related Stories