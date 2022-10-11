Watch Live: 'Resign Now' Chants Overtake First LA City Council Meeting After Leak Of Racist Remarks

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

The Los Angeles City Council is in session this morning — and there's a lot to talk about.

It's the first meeting since the leak of audio of three councilmembers featuring racist language and political scheming that's sparked a multilayered public firestorm in the second largest city in the nation.

Key Moments From The Meeting So Far

Demonstrations are underway at City Hall, where there's been an increased police presence.

City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell took up Martinez’s seat on the top of the dais and got out a brief welcome before being drowned out by boos and chants from the crowd.

“We want to hear from you,” he said, asking for attendees to respect the process and allow people to speak.

Councilmember Kevin de León was in his seat, which upset many in the crowd. Some shouted at him, demanding he leave the chambers.

Mike Bonin, who was the target of derogatory comments by Martinez in the recordings, attempted to calm the crowd, but it didn't work.

Demonstrators started yelling "Leave!" at de León.

After several minutes, de León walked out the back as the crowd cheered.

Martinez is not at the meeting. She released a new statement Tuesday morning saying she will "take a leave of absence and take some time to have an honest and heartfelt conversation with my family, my constituents, and community leaders."

On Monday, Martinez resigned her position as city council president, but she remains the representative of L.A.'s 6th District, which includes all or parts of neighborhoods including Van Nuys, Sun Valley, Arleta, North Hills, Lake Balboa and Panorama City.

During the meeting, Mike Bonin started speaking and the crowd largely quieted to listen.

"Public officials are supposed to call us to our highest selves," Bonin said. "These people cut the spirit of Los Angeles."

Bonin fought through tears as he expressed his sadness and rage about the anti-Black language directed at his son. He said forgiveness is possible, but should not be the first step in the process.

"First you must resign and then ask for forgiveness," Bonin said, followed by applause from the crowd.

"On these tapes I have heard the worst of what Los Angeles is. From you [demonstrators] I'm hearing and seeing the best of what Los Angeles is."

After Bonin spoke, O'Farrell attempted to start the meeting, but was met with more boos and yelling from the crowd. He announced the council would take a recess until they can establish order.

Officials say they'll start with public comment, but need to clear the area around the podium first and take roll.

Ten of the city's 15 council members are present and the public comment period shortly after 11 a.m.



Some Background On The Recordings

9:39 Listen: Excerpts from the City Hall tapes

In a 2021 meeting recorded secretly by an unknown person and later leaked on Reddit, then-City Council President Nury Martinez talks with fellow councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, along with L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. Martinez can be heard making racist remarks about the Black son of fellow Councilmember Mike Bonin, adding that the young child "needs a beatdown." Martinez also uses derogatory language against Indigenous Oaxacans.

The conversation was largely focused on redistricting and the Latino councilmembers' goals to retain power while limiting the power of fellow councilmembers and installing people to office they perceived as potential allies.

Martinez also spoke negatively about several of her fellow councilmembers. Now, in council chambers, they'll be speaking out for themselves.