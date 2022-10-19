What You Need To Know Today: Navigating Family Leave, New LA City Council President, History of LA’s Black-Owned Restaurants

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

October 19.

Navigating family leave while pregnant, LA City Council has a new president; plus, a deep dive into the history of Black-owned restaurants in LA.

I don’t have to be pregnant to know the process of preparing to bring a child into this world is hard. There is a LOT to think about. One of the biggest issues for working parents is figuring out how to take the time they need to care for their new baby.

I can make an educated guess that taking a PAID leave of absence from work to concentrate on your precious baby would make life so much easier. So, how do you navigate the convoluted pathway to family leave in California? And what should you be prepared for when you come back to work?

My amazing colleague Stefanie Ritoper has a guide just for the people who are seriously thinking about these questions. The great thing about Stefanie is that she is not only a journalist, she’s also a mom who’s been through this process twice! She and the early childhood education team have talked to several pregnant people through the new hey bb text service so they KNOW how important it is to have answers to these questions. To get those answers, they’ve chatted with some of the top experts in the field.

Here’s what you can find in the guide:



How the U.S. compares to the rest of the world when it comes to family leave (umm…it’s not great at all.)

Whether or not you need to tell your employer you’re pregnant, and how to talk to them about your pregnancy in general

How to ask for accommodations at work to help you through your pregnancy

How to take time off to take care for your baby

What rights you have to pump breastmilk at work

How to find California legal experts, birth workers and other resources

If this speaks to you or someone you love, open up your notes app (or pull out your legal pad if you’re old school) and dig into Stefanie’s article today.

There's more news below — just keep reading.

The News You Need

The Legacy Of LA's Black-Owned Restaurants

A group stands outside Daddy Grants Old Time Pit Barbecue restaurant on Washington Boulevard. From left, an employee, Clara Grant, and Lemuel "Daddy" Grant. (Courtesy Los Angeles Public Library)

Did you know that Fatburger was founded by a Black woman named Lovie Yancey? Did you know that Wally Amos (also known as Famous Amos) opened his first cookie shop on the Sunset Strip in 1975? Or that my favorite place, the legendary Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles in L.A. was founded by a guy from Harlem?

Nothing excites me more than learning about Black history, especially if it’s about my hometown, and especially if it’s about food. Today, we’re traveling back in time to explore the history of L.A.’s Black-owned restaurants.

There’s actually historical records of Black Angelenos starting restaurants all the way back to 1888. That first restaurant was Frank Blackburn’s “coffee and chop house” on 1st and Los Angeles Street.

Central Avenue, too, became a destination and a hub where Black people could own and operate restaurants, cafes and shops, and thrive in community. Read all about it here .