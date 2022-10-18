Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Food

Share The Story Behind Your Favorite Family Recipe

By  NPR
Published Oct 18, 2022 7:48 AM
A wood table has food served family style including potatoes and salad with glasses of red and white wine. People sitting at the table have medium-skin tones.
Family enjoying the weekend in their home
(Klaus Vedfelt
/
Getty Images)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.
How to participate

We all have that one dish that excites our palates and makes us pine for those special memories with Mom, Dad, Grandma or maybe a favorite aunt who created these delicious, comforting dishes. Every family has that favorite dish — and there's a story behind each recipe. NPR wants to hear yours!

LAist and NPR

  • LAist is owned and operated by Southern California Public Radio, which has runs 89.3 KPCC, the leading National Public Radio affiliate station in the L.A. market. Because of our relationship with NPR, we republish some of their content. In this case, NPR would really love to hear from SoCal families!

We're starting a cross-country journey to discover these family kitchen gems and hear about the stories that spark memories and the cooks who created the dishes. We want to follow these recipes as they've been shared throughout your family and explore traditions that are central to today's exciting cooking culture. We hope this collection of recipes will shine a light into kitchens across the country and connect and create communities through our shared love for food, family and kitchen experiences — successful and disastrous!

Whether your favorite family recipe is memorized, digitized or scribbled on a tattered, butter-stained page passed through generations, we want to hear from you. Please tell us your story of why your recipe means so much and who is/was the family member who created it, cooked it better than anyone or made it even better!

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Fill out the form below, and your family story/recipe could be featured in NPR's upcoming project. Thank you!

Submit Your Recipe

Legal Disclaimer

  • NPR is collecting your family recipes and stories about their significance to you. By submitting your recipe and story (your "content"), you agree that, while you retain ownership of your content, you grant NPR a worldwide, perpetual, irrevocable, sublicenseable, gratis, royalty-free license to publish your content in whole or in part in any media or format and/or use it for journalistic and/or commercial purposes, and to allow others to do so. You also agree that you have the right to grant NPR this permission and that NPR may edit your content in any way. Finally, you agree that you have read and agree to our general Terms of Use and have read and understand our Privacy Policy.

Tips on photographing food

Lighting is key

  • Photographing by a window often yields good results
  • Soft, diffused, natural daylight is best
  • Make sure your food is well lit

Less is more

  • Try and have a clean background with no distractions
  • Keep it simple - but details are important
  • Have a neat space
  • Neutral background

Technicalities

  • Don't use iPhone/Instagram filters (it's OK to make minor adjustments such as brightness or saturation)
  • Don't zoom with your phone
  • Don't have a cluttered frame
  • Make sure the food is the focus
  • Photos from above usually work well
  • Don't use flash
  • Don't photograph too wide
To the left a slice of yellow layered cake with white frosting and raspberries, at right a bowl of noodles with edamame and chopsticks.
(Anna Tukhfatullina and Lindsay Moe/Unsplash)
What questions do you have about Southern California?
Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

  • Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit npr.org.

Related Stories