We Explain L.A.
Politics

LA City Council Votes Paul Krekorian To Replace Nury Martinez As Council President

By  Elly Yu
Published Oct 18, 2022 3:47 PM
A screenshot of a livestream of LA City Council's meeting, showing individuals in boxes on screen
A screenshot of a livestream of LA City Council's meeting
(Elly Yu/LAist)
Topline:

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted for Councilmember Paul Krekorian to replace Nury Martinez as council president after her resignation following a leaked tape in which she made racist remarks.

What happened: Protests continued outside City Hall, with calls for the resignations of Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, also recorded on the tape. Both were absent from the meeting. Since the meeting was virtual, due to COVID exposures, there were three hours of public comment before the Council voted.

What’s new: The council also voted on two reform measures: a motion to move towards a ballot measure in 2024 that would expand the number of council seats based on population growth, and a measure to put the creation of an independent redistricting commission before voters.

