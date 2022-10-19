What Happens To LA Council Members’ Pay And Benefits When They Leave Office?

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Topline:

You asked us what happens to councilmembers’ pay and benefits if they resign. So we looked into it. Turns out — not much.

What do they get to keep? They’re paid through their last day of work, and they’re allowed to keep health benefits through COBRA. L.A. City Council members have some of the highest council salaries in the nation, with most members’ base pay being around $218,000 .

How about pensions? In short, they keep those too. LACERS , the city system that manages employee retirement plans, is governed by the charter and administrative code, and those don’t have provisions about pension forfeiture. Once council members leave city service, they have the same benefit options as everyone else. On average, the city paid around $80,000 for members’ health and pension plans last year.