California Attorney General Is Investigating LA's Redistricting Process As Fallout From Leaked Tape Continues

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said today that he is launching "an independent investigation into the City of Los Angeles and its city council with regard to the city's redistricting process."

The state's investigation into L.A.'s redistricting process could have major ramifications for the power structure in the second largest U.S. city.



Read Bonta's Statement

“Let me be absolutely clear: The job of a public official is to serve the people. We’re elected to represent our constituents to the best of our abilities, doing the most good for the most people. As a father and human being, I am deeply appalled by the remarks made by some of Los Angeles’ highest-ranking officials. Their comments were unacceptable, offensive, and deeply painful. There is no place for anti-Black, antisemitic, anti-Indigenous, anti-LGBTQ, or any kind of discriminatory rhetoric in our state, especially in relation to the duties of a public official.



As Attorney General, I am committed to doing my part to ensure the rights of the people of California are protected. The decennial redistricting process is foundational for our democracy and for the ability of our communities to make their voices heard — and it must be above reproach. The leaked audio has cast doubt on a cornerstone of our political processes for Los Angeles. Given these unique circumstances, my office will investigate to gather the facts, work to determine the truth, and take action, as necessary, to ensure the fair application of our laws. We will endeavor to bring the truth to light as part of the sorely-needed work to restore confidence in the redistricting process for the people of our state.”



About That Tape

Bonta's announcement comes two days after the Los Angeles Times broke the story about leaked audio recordings from a 2021 meeting including (now former) L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez, L.A. councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, and (now former) L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera.

By now you've probably heard that Martinez used racist language about the Black son of fellow Councilmember Mike Bonin, along with other anti-Black sentiments and racist and derogatory comments aimed at L.A.'s Indigenous Oaxacan community, Jewish residents and Armenians. Her comments were unchecked by her peers.

9:39 Listen: Excerpts From The City Hall Tapes

Redistricting And Power In LA

It's important to keep in mind that the broader conversation was about last year's redistricting efforts. The three Latino councilmembers were talking about how to maintain or increase their power and limit the power of other councilmembers, particularly in Black communities. The political leaders also mention District 4 City Councilmember Nithya Raman, who Cedillo referred to as “not our ally." The discuss redrawing her district boundaries to ensure she won't have a district with a strong renter population.

Raman, speaking Monday on our newsroom's public affairs show, AirTalk, called for reforms to the city’s redistricting process, saying “it’s basically designed to create exactly the kind of backroom dealings” heard in the leaked recordings.

Motions That Could Reshape L.A. Politics

During Tuesday's raucous City Council meeting, acting City Council President Mitch O'Farrell introduced a motion directing the Chief Legislative Analyst and City Attorney's office to explore how to put a ballot measure to voters in 2024 that would amend the city charter to "ensure representation is fixed to population growth, in order to increase the number of Los Angeles City Council seats."

The council also had a motion slated for a vote Wednesday that would have started the process of creating an independent redistricting committee, but the meeting was adjourned after members of the public drowned out the proceedings with boos and chants, calling for an end to council meetings until Martinez, Cedillo and de León resign their seats.

How L.A. Compares To Chicago and NY

If you're wondering how political representation in the second largest U.S. city compares to other big cities, here's a little math: