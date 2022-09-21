What Does The L.A. County Sheriff Do?

The sheriff is one of the most powerful elected officials in L.A. County. The District Attorney and Assessor are the only other officials elected by the entire county.

The position of an elected county sheriff is enshrined in the California constitution, and it is a powerful one. Unlike appointed city police chiefs who answer to mayors, city councils and city managers, sheriffs are beholden only to the voters. The Board of Supervisors allocates the sheriff's budget each year; that is the one way a Board can directly influence a sheriff. The Board has placed a measure on November's ballot that asks voters whether the supervisors should have the power to remove a sheriff from office for certain types of misconduct.

The sheriff serves four-year terms and there are no term limits.

The person who holds this position oversees the country’s largest sheriff’s department: it currently has more than 9,000 sworn deputies and about 7,000 civilian employees, ranging from crime lab technicians to cooks who prepare meals for people in jail.

The Sheriff’s Department patrols all unincorporated areas of the county. That includes communities such as East L.A., Willowbrook, La Crescenta-Montrose and Castaic.

The department provides policing services to 42 cities in the county, including Lancaster, Palmdale, Altadena, Compton and Malibu. (The L.A. Police Department is responsible for law enforcement inside L.A. city limits.)

The department also patrols parts of the MTA subway, light rail and bus system and provides security for a wide variety of public buildings, including courthouses, public hospitals and community colleges.

The biggest difference between the Sheriff’s Department and the LAPD is that the sheriff operates the seven big jails in the county, including Men’s Central Jail and Twin Towers in downtown L.A., and the sprawling Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic.

Under state law, the sheriff has jurisdiction throughout the entire county — even in areas patrolled by the LAPD and smaller police departments.



Issues Facing The Sheriff's Department

Homelessness

The next sheriff will have to decide how deputies will interact with unhoused people and whether the department will coordinate any response with social service workers and nonprofit organizations.

The next sheriff will have to decide the extent to which deputies will be involved in anti-camping enforcement, including in areas that are under the jurisdiction of other law enforcement agencies. Another question the next sheriff will have to answer: Should unhoused people be cited or arrested for trespassing, urinating in public or other quality of life offenses when they are unlikely to be able to afford the fine or show up in court, which can result in a warrant for their arrest?

Deputy subgroups or gangs

Secretive subgroups of deputies, also referred to as gangs, have existed in the department for decades . Members have matching tattoos and some allegedly engage in violence against residents as part of their initiation. In 2019, eight deputies at the East L.A. Station accused a group of colleagues who call themselves the Banditos of harassing and attacking deputies who did not support them — and said the department did little to prevent such groups.

Reports from the Inspector General , The RAND Corporation and Loyola Law School say these groups are a major problem. The Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission has launched an investigation. The next sheriff will have to address how to rid the department of these subgroups, which some believe are emblematic of a culture of impunity at the agency.

People with mental health problems

Law enforcement interactions with people experiencing a mental health crisis can spiral out of control; there have been a number of cases in which deputies ended up killing the person.

The next sheriff will have to decide whether to create more mental evaluation teams, which consist of one specially-trained deputy and one mental health clinician, to respond to such calls. Doing so will require additional funding, so they’ll also have to decide whether to lobby the Board of Supervisors for more money for such teams. Will he go further and support responding to calls involving people who appear to have mental health issues or are otherwise acting erratically — but who are not violent — with unarmed clinicians instead of deputies?

Oversight

Former Sheriff Lee Baca and his undersheriff were convicted of obstruction of justice and sent to prison for trying to cover up deputy violence against jail inmates. In response, the county created the Office of Inspector General and Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission to watchdog the department. Sheriff Villanueva has resisted greater oversight. For example, under state and county law, the Office of the Inspector General and the Oversight Commission have subpoena power, but Villanueva argues neither entity has the right to subpoena an elected sheriff and he has fought subpoenas in court. The next sheriff will have to decide whether to cooperate with requests for greater oversight and transparency.

The jails

Six years ago, the Sheriff’s Department signed an agreement with the federal government to improve conditions for people in jail. But a recent monitor’s report found people held in jail who have serious mental illnesses continue to suffer in isolation and with little treatment. The monitor also said cells were overflowing with garbage, and filth was spread on the walls, with a pile of razors abandoned in one hallway. The next sheriff will have to figure out how to improve conditions for people in jail.

Robert Luna

Former Long Beach police chief

His background:

17:59 Listen: Luna talks to our newsroom about his candidacy

We asked they answered Read Luna's answers to LAist's questionnaire



Luna’s career in Long Beach law enforcement spans 36 years. He began as a reserve officer in 1985, according to his campaign website .

In February 1992, Luna was one of three officers who opened fire at a man who they said pointed a gun at them as they tried to serve a narcotics search warrant. The man was struck by one bullet and died. An LBPD review board found the officers’ tactics and shooting did not violate department policy, and the District Attorney’s office determined the shooting was justified.

Luna’s biography says he was promoted through every rank in the department before being sworn in as chief in November 2014. He oversaw the department (which currently has about 800 officers and 1,200 total employees) for seven years before retiring at the end of 2021.

What he's running on:



Reform: Luna says under Villanueva, the department "is in a crisis of leadership, accountability, and public trust." On his website, he says the incumbent “has failed to root out misconduct, rejected oversight, and destroyed public trust." Luna argues that “[r]estoring public trust requires an outsider with leadership experience and a proven commitment to transparency and accountability.” He says he would work with government leaders, comply with subpoenas, and enforce the county’s vaccination mandate.



Luna says under Villanueva, the department "is in a crisis of leadership, accountability, and public trust." On his website, he says the incumbent “has failed to root out misconduct, rejected oversight, and destroyed public trust." Luna argues that “[r]estoring public trust requires an outsider with leadership experience and a proven commitment to transparency and accountability.” He says he would work with government leaders, comply with subpoenas, and enforce the county’s vaccination mandate. Reduce Crime: "To address crime, we must hold habitual offenders accountable for their actions," Luna says on his website. "Law enforcement must implement a data-driven approach, be relentless in investigations, and be surgical with interventions. In addition, law enforcement must coordinate with the DA’s Office to create a plan for habitual offenders, especially for individuals accused of gun violence."



"To address crime, we must hold habitual offenders accountable for their actions," Luna says on his website. "Law enforcement must implement a data-driven approach, be relentless in investigations, and be surgical with interventions. In addition, law enforcement must coordinate with the DA’s Office to create a plan for habitual offenders, especially for individuals accused of gun violence." Deputy Gangs: Luna notes the department "has been plagued by gangs and cliques for decades" and vows to "change the culture" to get rid of them. "As Sheriff, I will eradicate gangs and cliques within the Department by repairing the management structure, implementing protocols to stop deputies from participating in gangs, and enforcing consequences when we find staff who are involved in gang activities," he says on his website.



Luna notes the department "has been plagued by gangs and cliques for decades" and vows to "change the culture" to get rid of them. "As Sheriff, I will eradicate gangs and cliques within the Department by repairing the management structure, implementing protocols to stop deputies from participating in gangs, and enforcing consequences when we find staff who are involved in gang activities," he says on his website. Homelessness: Luna points to his work as Long Beach police chief helping to create a "Clinician in Jail" program that "provides specialized mental health counseling with the goal of breaking the cycle of homelessness to incarceration." He promises to ensure that "case management and diversion programs are offered on our streets, in our jails, and also in our courtrooms." Luna supports "the creation of a multidisciplinary team to respond to non-life-threatening emergencies."

Controversies and criticisms:



Fundraising: As of June 30, 2022, Luna’s campaign had raised $470,690. He had $152,764 cash on hand.



The independent group LA Neighbors for an Ethical Sheriff in Support of Luna for Sheriff 2022 reported raising $601,000 through June 30, 2022. (The total includes a $500,000 contribution from the Katzenberg Family Trust.)

More resources:



Alex Villanueva

L.A. County Sheriff

His background:

16:27 Listen: Villanueva talks to our newsroom about his run for reelection

We asked they answered Read Villanueva's answers to LAist's questionnaire



Villanueva joined the Sheriff’s Department in 1986. In his early years he pushed for a ban on deputies smoking in the jails , which he says led former Sheriff Sherman Block to impose a ban in 1991. In 1999, he became angry with how the deputies union was conducting its business, so he formed a competing union, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Professional Association. Villanueva rose to lieutenant, but was passed over for promotion to captain. He claimed it was because he spoke out about corruption under former Sheriff Lee Baca and his undersheriff, Paul Tanaka. Villanueva retired after serving for 32 years before launching his successful campaign for sheriff in 2018. This is his first reelection effort.

What he's running on:



Deputy Gangs: On his campaign website, Villanueva says he is "the first Sheriff to publicly ban deputy gangs."



On his campaign website, Villanueva says he is "the first Sheriff to publicly ban deputy gangs." Local Hiring and Diversity: Villanueva says on the site the department now recruits 100% of its deputies from the communities it patrols, and has increased the proportion of women deputies to 19%.



Villanueva says on the site the department now recruits 100% of its deputies from the communities it patrols, and has increased the proportion of women deputies to 19%. Raising Standards: “As part of our mission of moving from warrior to a guardian culture,” the sheriff claims he’s raised the standards for prospective deputies: “All applicants … must have an Associates or AA degree.”



“As part of our mission of moving from warrior to a guardian culture,” the sheriff claims he’s raised the standards for prospective deputies: “All applicants … must have an Associates or AA degree.” Removed ICE from the Jails: Villanueva claims he’s the “first major sheriff in America to ban ICE transfers.” He stopped allowing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to station agents inside the jails , and dramatically reduced the number of people turned over to ICE after their release from jail.



Villanueva claims he’s the “first major sheriff in America to ban ICE transfers.” He stopped allowing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement , and dramatically reduced the number of people turned over to ICE after their release from jail. Transparency and Accountability: The sheriff claims on his campaign site that his department is “leading the nation in transparency and accountability,” citing the fact that all patrol deputies are now equipped with body-worn cameras.

Controversies and criticisms:



Fundraising: As of June 30, 2022, Villanueva’s campaign reported receiving $2,313,792. He had $22,867 cash on hand.



The independent group Amigos del Sheriff Supporting Villanueva 2022 raised $11,100 through May 21, 2022.

The independent group Residents for a Safe LA County - In support of Alex Villanueva for Sheriff 2022 reported a $5,000 donation on April 4, 2022.

More resources



