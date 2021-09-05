Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Housing and Homelessness

Anti-Camping Ordinance Allows Officials To Clear Encampments After Shelter Offer Is Made

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Sep 5, 2021 10:12 AM
A homeless encampment is shown. Several shabby blue, gray and white tents abut a structure overhung with a tarp, all of which is set up on a sidewalk in front of a chain link fence.
The homeless encampment on Rose Avenue along the Penmar golf course in Venice.
(Chava Sanchez
/
LAist)
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

A new anti-camping ordinance went into effect Friday, allowing the city of Los Angeles to clear homeless encampments from certain areas. Officials may only clear the encampments after an offer of shelter is made.

L.A. City Councilmembers determine which areas to target for clearing through resolutions. They may aim for areas near parks, schools, or transportation infrastructure, or areas that they believe pose threats to public health and safety.

L.A. Daily News reporter Liz Chou told our newsroom's AirTalk program that the ordinance gives the city officials a lot of latitude.

“There are limitations, but those … categories could potentially cover a lot of areas,” she said.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Chou added that Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas is attempting to include an outreach strategy with the ordinance, in order to get unhoused people into shelter before any enforcement.

“It's outside the law itself, but the goal is to get that into place, not just for this law, but also for any other efforts around the city to clear encampments,” she said.

A joint statement was issued by L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, the City Council and the L.A. Police Department noting that enforcement will not start until the outreach strategy is in place.

Related Stories