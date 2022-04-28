Second Top Official Accuses LA Sheriff Villanueva Of Coverup In Controversial Jail Video Case

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Robin Limon, who once occupied a place inside Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s inner circle, filed a whistleblower claim Thursday accusing Villanueva of attempting to cover up a video of a deputy placing his knee on the neck of a handcuffed incarcerated man for three minutes. It’s the second claim from a top department official accusing the sheriff of trying to bury the controversial video.

In the video, which was obtained by LAist, Deputy Douglas Johnson is seen kneeling on the head of a passive Enzo Escalante inside the lockup at the San Fernando Courthouse. Escalante had punched Johnson in the face.

Main lockup

Limon, who was recently demoted from assistant sheriff to lieutenant, states she watched the video with Villanueva days after the March 2021 incident and claims the sheriff proceeded to block a criminal investigation into the deputy’s actions.

“We do not need bad media at this time,” the sheriff allegedly said after seeing the video, according to Limon's claim.

The Connection To The George Floyd Case

The incident occurred during the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. According to Limon, the sheriff was concerned people would compare the video to that of Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck.

Villanueva maintains he did not see the video until November and, at that point, immediately ordered a criminal investigation. He was not immediately available for comment on Limon’s claims.

In her lawsuit, Limon claims Undersheriff Tim Murakami and Captain Anthony Blanchard also watched the video with Villanueva. Both were asked about the meeting during a Tuesday news conference held by the sheriff.

“The claim in March is false,” Murakami said when asked by reporters. “It never happened.”

“The video was never seen in March the way it was presented,” said Blanchard. Neither Murakami nor Blanchard elaborated.

Allegation Of Retaliation

Limon is the first person to claim firsthand knowledge that the sheriff saw the video a few days after the March 2021 incident.

Former L.A. Assistant Sheriff Robin Limon has filed a whistleblower claim alleging Sheriff Alex Villanueva attempted to cover up a controversial jail video. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Limon claims Villanueva retaliated against her last month when news of the video first surfaced. She claims he ordered her to retire or be demoted to lieutenant “to further his cover up of an excessive use of force incident.” Limon also claims he was retaliating against her for previous instances of her raising concerns about other “wrongful conduct.”

Villanueva has described a "potential coverup" by subordinates and says he ordered an investigation after he learned that "many people, including senior executives" in the department, failed to ensure there was a criminal investigation of the deputy, rather than just an administrative one.

As a result, Villanueva said he made "a change in our senior command." He then introduced Holly Francisco as acting assistant sheriff for countywide operations, the position that had been held by Limon.

This is the second claim from a top sheriff’s official that Villanueva engaged in a coverup.

In his whistleblower lawsuit filed Monday, Commander Allen Castellano, who at the time helped oversee courthouse operations, said he immediately sent the video up the chain of command to Limon. Castellano “had serious concerns the UOF [Use of Force] was excessive, illegal, and put the inmate’s life at risk.”

Villanueva has called Castellano a “disgruntled employee.”

Limon and Castellano allege the sheriff took several actions to hide the video, including ordering that no criminal case be filed against Escalante, who punched Deputy Johnson. They say Villanueva was worried the video would fall into the hands of Escalante's defense attorney.

Villanueva has opened a criminal investigation into the leak of the video to the L.A. Times, which first reported on it last month. He came under intense criticism after he displayed a photo of L.A. Times reporter Alene Tchekmedyian at Tuesday’s news conference and said “all subjects to the act are subject to the investigation."

After the video of the press conference went viral and drew national attention, Villanueva posted a tweet on Tuesday evening that said, in part, “We have no interest in pursuing, nor are we pursuing, criminal charges against any reporters.”