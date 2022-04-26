LA Sheriff Villanueva Denies Coverup of Jail Video; Undersheriff Backs Him Up

Help keep LAist independent, paywall-free, and ready to meet the needs of our city by making a donation today.

You have the power to make local journalism strong!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Tuesday denied allegations by one of his senior staff that he attempted to cover up a jailhouse video that shows a deputy with his knee on the head of an inmate for about three minutes. The sheriff called Commander Allen Castellano, who made the charge in a lawsuit, a “disgruntled employee” making “false claims.”

At a news conference at the Hall of Justice, the sheriff also announced he is investigating three people in connection with the leak of the video to the Los Angeles Times — including the reporter who first broke the story.

In his whistleblower lawsuit, Castellano said Villanueva viewed the video several days after the March 2021 incident and blocked a criminal investigation into the deputy’s actions.

Villanueva maintained he did not see the video until November, roughly eight months later, and that he then immediately ordered an investigation. “They’re making a claim, but they don’t have any facts to support their claim,” he said.

The lawsuit alleges the sheriff viewed the video in March with Undersheriff Tim Murakami, then-Assistant Sheriff Robin Limon, and a top aide, Lt. Anthony Blanchard.

Murakami backed up the sheriff at the news conference, saying there was no March meeting to view the video.

“The claim in March is false,” Murakami said when asked by reporters. “It never happened.”

A reporter spotted Blanchard in the back of the room and asked him about the meeting.

“The video was never seen in March the way it was presented,” he said. Neither Murakami nor Blanchard elaborated.

Castellano said in his lawsuit that he heard about the March meeting from Limon, who so far isn’t talking.

The sheriff demoted her two ranks to captain shortly after the L.A. Times broke the story of the video earlier this month, according to Castellano’s lawyer, Vincent Miller.

An 'Outrageous...Attempt To Criminalize News Reporting'

Villanueva said the leak of the video is under investigation and named Commander Eli Vera and County Inspector General Max Huntsman as possible targets. Vera is one of eight candidates challenging the sheriff in the June election, and Huntsman has authored numerous reports critical of the department.

The sheriff also said Times reporter Alene Tchekmedyian, who obtained the video, is a subject of the investigation.

“She received the information and put it to her own use,” he said. “When it's stolen material, at some point you actually become part of the story.”

Villanueva displayed a picture of Tchekmedyian alongside Vera and Huntsman.

The Times issued a statement denouncing the sheriff’s actions.

“Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s attack on Alene Tchekmedyian’s First Amendment rights for doing newsworthy reporting on a video that showed a deputy kneeling on a handcuffed inmate’s head is outrageous,” the paper said. “His attempt to criminalize news reporting goes against well-established constitutional law.”

Villanueva has asserted that the newspaper’s coverage of him and his department is part of an effort to bring him down.

“There’s a lot of people working in concert and coordination,” the sheriff said. He also named Huntsman, the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, and political opponents.

“There’ll be more of this nonsense thrown at me until June 7,” Villanueva said, referring to the primary election.