LA Sheriff’s Deputies Search Home Of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, As Well As LA Metro And Others

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies served multiple search warrants Wednesday as part of an investigation into possible corruption involving a contract between L.A. Metro and a local nonprofit.

Deputies searched County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s house, the home of Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission member Patti Giggans, L.A. Metro headquarters, the L.A. County Hall of Administration, and Peace Over Violence, the nonprofit that contracted with Metro.

The Sheriff's Department is investigating a contract between L.A. Metro and Peace Over Violence. Giggans is the group's executive director; Kuehl appointed Giggans to the oversight panel.

The search warrant presented to Kuehl said there is "probable cause to believe" that property in her home "was used as the means of committing a felony" and/or "tends to show that a felony has been committed or that a particular person has committed a felony."

The Sheriff's Department is investigating whether Giggans had improperly obtained the contract and money from Kuehl for Peace Over Violence.

The department said in a statement it's unable to comment further on the searches because "[t]his remains an active investigation."

The search occurs more than a year after the department searched the offices of Metro and Peace Over Violence.

(Courtesy Sheila Kuehl)

The search warrant served to Kuehl Wednesday said investigators wanted to inspect any and all electronic records "related to the Peace Over Violence contract acquisition." They also searched for any communications between Peace Over Violence and L.A. Metro since 2014.

Kuehl told reporters “very many sheriff’s deputies” were “swarming” outside her Santa Monica home when she opened her door at 7 a.m. She said the search warrant was signed “by a judge who is a friend of the sheriff’s.” L.A. County Superior Court Judge Craig Richman signed the warrant.

The supervisor, who is one of numerous county officials who have clashed with Sheriff Alex Villanueva, said “this strikes me as being part of a … bogus, non-investigation. There is no investigation going on that would support this warrant.”

Metro contracted with Peace Over Violence to run a sexual harassment hotline.

In March of last year, Giggan’s attorney Austin Dove told LAist that Sheriff’s officials wrote a letter stating they didn’t believe Giggans committed a crime, although he declined to share the letter.

"I think this was a form of retaliation for Ms. Giggans publicly criticizing the sheriff in her capacity as a person on the Sheriff's oversight commission," Dove said. Giggans was particularly critical of Villanueva when she and the other eight members of the panel voted to call for his resignation .

It’s unusual for the Sheriff’s Department to investigate other county agencies. That would typically be handled by the District Attorney’s office through its Public Integrity Division.

The sheriff told us last year the investigation of Giggans was prompted by a news story on Fox 11 News and that he recused himself from making any decisions about the case. "All the decisions are being made through [Undersheriff Tim Murakami's] office," he said.

When we pressed him at the time about the potential ethical conflict of having his department investigate a member of the oversight commission, Villanueva justified the inquiry by saying the oversight panel is "advisory only."

He also said investigators consulted with DA George Gascón’s office about the Giggans investigation. A Gascón spokesman would neither confirm nor deny that the sheriff had consulted with the DA’s office on the matter.

This story will be updated.