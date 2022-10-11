Support for LAist comes from
Politics
graphic of various people in line to vote and voting, placed on a light blue background, bordered with hand-drawn stars on a medium blue backround
Voter Game Plan
Everything you need as you prep for the November 8 General Election — study our interactive voter guides, ask questions, print your sample ballot and more.

The Race For LA County Sheriff: Q&A With Robert Luna And Alex Villanueva

By  Frank Stoltze
Published Oct 11, 2022 5:00 AM
Two men in dark suits stand on stage in front of lecterns
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna, left, and L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva debate for on Sept. 21, 2022 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.
(Myung J. Chun
/
Los Angeles Times)

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is running for reelection on the Nov. 8 ballot against former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna.

More on the sheriff's race

As part of our commitment to providing voters with as much information as possible, we asked Villanueva and Luna questions on a variety of issues before the June primary.

We present their answers here, side-by-side. Click the arrow next to any question, and the candidates’ responses will appear.

