The Race For LA County Sheriff: Q&A With Robert Luna And Alex Villanueva
L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is running for reelection on the Nov. 8 ballot against former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna.
-
Read the Voter Game Plan guide: LA County Sheriff
As part of our commitment to providing voters with as much information as possible, we asked Villanueva and Luna questions on a variety of issues before the June primary.
We present their answers here, side-by-side. Click the arrow next to any question, and the candidates’ responses will appear.
