About The Show

Imperfect Paradise is a longform narrative podcast showcasing California stories with universal significance. Each of our stories takes on something essential about California -- its progressiveness, its reputation as a home for dreamers and schemers, its heartbreaking inequality, its varied and diverse communities, its unique combination of dense cities and wild places -- and breaks it down into three, 20-30 minute episodes that will be released occasionally. The stories will be reported by the KPCC/LAist newsroom and contributors (journalists, storytellers) from around the state.

Funding provided by: