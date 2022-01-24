Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate
Podcasts
Imperfect Paradise
Imperfect Paradise
Imperfect Paradise
Stories of the Reality Behind the Dream

About The Show

Imperfect Paradise is a longform narrative podcast showcasing California stories with universal significance. Each of our stories takes on something essential about California -- its progressiveness, its reputation as a home for dreamers and schemers, its heartbreaking inequality, its varied and diverse communities, its unique combination of dense cities and wild places -- and breaks it down into three, 20-30 minute episodes that will be released occasionally. The stories will be reported by the KPCC/LAist newsroom and contributors (journalists, storytellers) from around the state.

Funding provided by:

Corporation for Public Broadcasting

Get News Updates Daily

Sign up for our morning briefing
Episodes
  • Cover art - Imperfect Paradise
    20:01
    Episode 1
    20:01
    Episode 1
    David Gillanders wants to build housing for people experiencing homelessness in Orange County. When his idea hits more opposition than expected, city officials send him out to try to win over the neighborhood. This program is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.
  • Cover art - Imperfect Paradise
    21:39
    Episode 2
    21:39
    Episode 2
    A tour of similar housing projects goes off the rails, and ends up doing more harm than good to David’s cause. Visit Talkspace.com and get $100 off your first month when you use promo code imperfect at sign-up. This program is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.
Show More Episodes
Credits
STAFF PORTRAIT jill replogle
Jill Replogle
Host
Emily Geurin
Emily Guerin
Senior Producer
Suzanne Levy
Suzanne Levy
Contributing Editor
Sophia Paliza-Carre
Sophia Paliza-Carre
Contributing Editor
Antonia Cereijido
Antonia Cereijido
Executive Producer
Megan Garvey
Megan Garvey
Executive Editor
Tony Marcano
Tony Marcano
Managing Editor