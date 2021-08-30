Morning Brief: Your Voter Guide, A Mental Health Crisis, And Old Chinatown

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Good morning, L.A. It’s August 30.

By now, you should have received a ballot to vote in the gubernatorial recall election asking Californians to decide whether to keep Gavin Newsom in office, or replace him with a new governor.

According to recent polling , the frontrunners to replace Newsom are all Republicans. They include talk show host Larry Elder, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, and Assemblymember Kevin Kiley.

(Former congressman Doug Ose has since dropped out of the race for health reasons.)

The election is scheduled for Sept. 14, but you can return your mail-in ballot anytime.

To answer your election-related questions, my colleague Libby Denkmann put together this handy voter guide. Here are some highlights:

You’ll only be asked two questions on the ballot. The first is: “Shall GAVIN NEWSOM be recalled (removed) from the office of Governor?” The second is a list of 46 candidates who are vying to replace him, of which you can select one.

If you vote “no” on the first question, you can still pick a replacement candidate. Your “no” won’t be invalidated.

Your “no” won’t be invalidated. If you prefer to vote in person, you can do so starting Sept. 4 and for the following 11 days at various polling places throughout the county.

you can do so starting Sept. 4 and for the following 11 days at various polling places throughout the county. You can send in your ballot via regular mail (no postage required), or drop it at a ballot drop box.

Last Friday, a judge threw out a lawsuit that claimed the recall election is unconstitutional. The judge also refused to allow Newsom’s name to be added to the list of candidates in the second question.

Read Libby’s full guide here.

Before You Go ... LA's Chinatown Has A Storied History

A quiet night in Chinatown (R.E. / LAist Featured Photos pool on Flickr)

The city’s original Chinatown sprang up in the mid-1800s, near Olvera Street. People born in China began immigrating to the region as their native country faced land shortages, famine and poverty during a population boom. Despite racism and discrimination, Chinatown flourished and moved eastward, to where it is today.