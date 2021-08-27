Love Dogs? Animal Control Is Looking For Volunteers For Its Pooches

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

You love dogs but can’t have one at home? The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is looking for volunteers to run dog play groups or to help out with animal shelter medicine.

Volunteers need to be at least 16 years old and be willing to commit to weekly shifts at one of the county’s animal care centers.

They’re in Lancaster, Castaic, Agoura, Palmdale, Downey, Gardena and Baldwin Park.

The agency had put a pause on new volunteers during the pandemic but the window is opening up now through Sept. 1 to apply.