We Explain L.A.
News

Love Dogs? Animal Control Is Looking For Volunteers For Its Pooches

By  Sharon McNary
Published Aug 27, 2021 3:26 PM
A light-colored pug faces off with a multicolored dog with longer ears.
Two dogs get tangled up on a Pasadena sidewalk.
(ROBYN BECK
/
AFP via Getty Images)
You love dogs but can’t have one at home? The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is looking for volunteers to run dog play groups or to help out with animal shelter medicine.

Volunteers need to be at least 16 years old and be willing to commit to weekly shifts at one of the county’s animal care centers.

They’re in Lancaster, Castaic, Agoura, Palmdale, Downey, Gardena and Baldwin Park.

The agency had put a pause on new volunteers during the pandemic but the window is opening up now through Sept. 1 to apply.

