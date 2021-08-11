Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Morning Brief: Worst Fire Season Ever, A Recall Election Guide, And Vegan Mexican Eateries

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Aug 11, 2021 5:00 AM
Flames are shown on a hilltop near the Eagle Rock fire road burn in Topanga Canyon State Park, with huge plumes of smoke filling the sky.
A hilltop near the Eagle Rock fire road burns in Topanga Canyon State Park from the Palisades Fire on May 15, 2021.
(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Good morning, L.A. It’s August 11.

So far this year, Southern California has been spared of massive, devastating wildfires. The same can’t be said for our neighbors up north, where the Dixie Fire has spread to four counties and is the state's largest single wildfire in recent history.

But experts are warning that things could soon change for inland areas near L.A. County, where a warming trend and elevated fire weather conditions that began yesterday could remain in place through Sunday.

My colleague Susanne Whatley reports that those conditions are being exacerbated by monsoonal moisture, which could bring thunderstorms and lightning. Last year, a series of lightning strikes sparked the blazes that eventually turned into the August Complex, a combination of blazes that became the state's largest-ever wildfire overall.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
About The Morning Brief

  • The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.

In late 2020, several major wildfires burned nearly 135,000 acres in Southern California. The Bobcat Fire consumed more than 115,000 acres in the San Gabriel Mountains, the Silverado Fire spread to 12,466 acres in Orange County before being contained, and the Bond Fire consumed 6,686 acres, also in OC, before firefighting teams were able to get it under control.

In 2018, the Woolsey Fire burned nearly 97,000 acres in L.A. and Ventura Counties.

If all of this seems to point to wildfires getting worse each year in California, that’s because they are, thanks to a combination of climate change, new developments in high-risk areas, and a lack of prescribed burns.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

What Else You Need To Know Today

  • Ballots for the recall election are being mailed in L.A. County. Here’s what to expect on yours.
  • L.A. County’s Board of Supervisors got one step closer to mandating vaccines for its more than 100,000 workers.
  • Two L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputies who were badly wounded last year in an ambush by a man using a “ghost gun” have sued the company that sold the parts for the weapon.
  • With the Delta variant fueling a rise in coronavirus cases, should vaccinations be required for teachers in California?
  • Experts weigh in on whether it’s okay to lie in order to get a vaccine, in any circumstances.

Before You Go ... L.A.'s Best Vegan Mexican Eateries

three tacos on blue corn tortillas set against a green, white and red background like the Mexican flag.
Three vegan tacos from Todo Verde.
(Photo collage by Elina Shatkin. Photo by Andrea Aliseda.)

If you think vegan Mexican food is all soyrizo and jackfruit, it's time to take another look. Born of vegetables, legumes, maiz, tradition and a desire to avoid harming animals, vegan Mexican has become one of the most innovative cuisines in the United States.

Excavating Mexico's pre-colonial foodways, it reimagines childhood favorites, weeknight staples and classic dishes. Plant-based Mexican fare also highlights the genius required to create exquisitely gooey nut-based cheeses, charred stacks of vegetables, and flowers that double as carne asada. Here are some of our favorite spots in L.A.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
Help Us Cover Your Community

  • Got something you’ve always wanted to know about Southern California and the people who call it home? Is there an issue you want us to cover? Ask us anything.

  • Have a tip about news on which we should dig deeper? Let us know.