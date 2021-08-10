Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

This Year's Fire Season Set To Be Most Destructive In California History

By  Susanne Whatley
Published Aug 10, 2021 7:00 AM
The sun is seen behind smoke from the Bobcat fire rising above in the Angeles National Forest above Duarte, California, about 27 miles northeast of Los Angeles, September 7, 2020.
California's fire season is on track to burn the most land in recorded state history.
(Robyn Beck
/
AFP via Getty Images)
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Here's some unsettling news: California is on track to surpass last year's fire season, which burned the most land in recorded state history.

Most of the destruction this year has been in Northern California, where several fires are burning.

They include the Dixie Fire, covering four counties, that has grown into the state's largest single wildfire in modern times.

Southern California has lucked out so far this year, with comparatively little in the way of destructive wildfires.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

But we're heading into another high-pressure situation, literally and figuratively.

The National Weather Service says building high pressure is leading to a warming trend and elevated fire weather conditions for inland areas Tuesday through Saturday.

On top of that, monsoonal moisture is creating a chance for thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts through Wednesday.

Sure, some rain there would be nice, but keep in mind that it was a series of lightning strikes a year ago across seven northern counties that sparked blazes that merged into the August Complex, which remains the state's largest-ever wildfire overall.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories