News

Morning Brief: Windy Weather, Mountain Lions, And Making Friends

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Oct 11, 2021 5:00 AM
The tops of palm trees are shown blowing in the wind against a cloudy sky, with several small patches of blue.
Wind blows the leaves of palm trees.
(Kind of Bruin
/
Flickr)
Good morning, L.A. It’s Oct. 11.

After last week’s thunderstorm and this weekend’s rain, the weather is now moving on to wind. 

According to the National Weather Service, blustery gusts will hit almost the entire L.A. area this week, with speeds reaching 30 miles per hour in the valleys and up to 40 miles per hour in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Santa Barbara, the Antelope Valley and Angeles National Forest are likely to be among the most heavily impacted — and, most importantly, the wind could affect today’s Dodgers game. 

In California, heavy winds don’t just mean swaying palm trees or a rescheduled playoff game; they also mean an increased possibility of wildfires. Our dry landscapes can catch fire easily, and the wind means that anything ignited would spread fast.

"Even though we've had a little bit of rain, things are very dry, and easily combustible,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Sirard. “So with the strong winds, it could be quite hazardous."

For those near the coast, keep an eye out for high surf. Waves in L.A. and Ventura Counties could hit five to eight feet, and those on the central coast could reach nine to 13 feet.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go ... How Do I Make Friends In LA?

5da9013fc92b3500089d21f0-eight.jpg
Friends on the beach (Omar Lopez/Unsplash)

If you’re dipping your toe back into the social waters post-vaccination, you may find that you’re interested in meeting new people. Many people have reported rethinking their social circle after being apart from some people for over a year.

So how do you go about making new friends as a grown-up? It’s not easy, but it’s doable — and it’s worth it. We talked to the experts, and have some tips.

