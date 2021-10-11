Morning Brief: Windy Weather, Mountain Lions, And Making Friends

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Oct. 11.

After last week’s thunderstorm and this weekend’s rain, the weather is now moving on to wind.

According to the National Weather Service, blustery gusts will hit almost the entire L.A. area this week, with speeds reaching 30 miles per hour in the valleys and up to 40 miles per hour in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Santa Barbara, the Antelope Valley and Angeles National Forest are likely to be among the most heavily impacted — and, most importantly, the wind could affect today’s Dodgers game.

In California, heavy winds don’t just mean swaying palm trees or a rescheduled playoff game; they also mean an increased possibility of wildfires. Our dry landscapes can catch fire easily, and the wind means that anything ignited would spread fast.

"Even though we've had a little bit of rain, things are very dry, and easily combustible,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Sirard. “So with the strong winds, it could be quite hazardous."

For those near the coast, keep an eye out for high surf. Waves in L.A. and Ventura Counties could hit five to eight feet, and those on the central coast could reach nine to 13 feet.

A mountain lion found injured in last year’s Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest has died.

A violent crime spree in downtown ended with police fatally shooting a man who was suspected of committing a series of violent crimes before breaking into an apartment and holding a woman hostage.

who was suspected of committing a series of violent crimes before breaking into an apartment and holding a woman hostage. Sunday marked the first in-person running of the Long Beach Marathon since the pandemic began.

since the pandemic began. The U.S. Census Bureau is extending a final round of door knocking into early 2022 to help determine the accuracy of last year's count.

Before You Go ... How Do I Make Friends In LA?

Friends on the beach (Omar Lopez/Unsplash)

If you’re dipping your toe back into the social waters post-vaccination, you may find that you’re interested in meeting new people. Many people have reported rethinking their social circle after being apart from some people for over a year.

So how do you go about making new friends as a grown-up? It’s not easy, but it’s doable — and it’s worth it. We talked to the experts, and have some tips.