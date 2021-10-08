LA, It's Going To Get Windy Next Week

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Looking ahead to the weather forecast for next week, and it is going to be windy out there.

Gusty winds are expected for much of Southern California during the early part of next week, with the strongest and most widespread winds on Monday. Gusts will likely be in the 30 mile-an-hour range for the valleys, and up to 40 miles-per-hour in the Santa Clarita Valley.

National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Sirard says they'll be mostly dry winds — and with a possibility of lowering humidities, that means some increased fire danger.

"People need to be aware ... even though we've had a little bit of rain, that things are very dry, and easily combustible,” he says. “So with the strong winds, it could be quite hazardous."

Heads up for Monday, its going to be windy nearly everywhere, especially afternoon and evening. Power outages, dangerous boating and driving conditions, downed tree branches, delays at #LAX, dangerous rip currents are all possible. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ChEmZl9lZB — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 7, 2021

Other hazards to look out for: downed trees and branches, and dangerous driving conditions. The National Weather Service says delays at LAX and some isolated power outages are also possible.