Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

LA, It's Going To Get Windy Next Week

By  Monica Bushman
Published Oct 8, 2021 4:28 PM
An image of 3 palm trees silhouetted against the sun
L.A.'s famous palm trees will be buffeted by winds next week.
(Diego Cervo via Shutterstock)
LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Looking ahead to the weather forecast for next week, and it is going to be windy out there.

Gusty winds are expected for much of Southern California during the early part of next week, with the strongest and most widespread winds on Monday. Gusts will likely be in the 30 mile-an-hour range for the valleys, and up to 40 miles-per-hour in the Santa Clarita Valley.

National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Sirard says they'll be mostly dry winds — and with a possibility of lowering humidities, that means some increased fire danger.

"People need to be aware ... even though we've had a little bit of rain, that things are very dry, and easily combustible,” he says. “So with the strong winds, it could be quite hazardous."

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Other hazards to look out for: downed trees and branches, and dangerous driving conditions. The National Weather Service says delays at LAX and some isolated power outages are also possible.

What questions do you have about Southern California?