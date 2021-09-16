Morning Brief: Vaccines For Bars, CA’s National Forests, And Native Plants 101

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Sept. 16.

L.A. County is about to crack down on the unvaccinated.

Starting soon, employees and customers of bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges will have to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus in order to enter the space.

At outdoor “mega events” — any event that attracts more than 10,000 people, like concerts or sporting events — patrons will need to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours.

The order requiring full vaccination at indoor spaces will go into effect on Nov. 4, giving Angelenos time to get both shots. The order requiring either full vaccination or proof of a negative test will go into effect on Oct. 7.

L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer made the announcement yesterday.

"This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk for transmission and increased vaccination coverage,” she said. “This is a reasonable path forward.”

Keep reading for more on what's happening in L.A.

What Else You Need To Know Today

A surprising number of L.A. city workers filed for a religious or medical exemption to the vaccine requirement.

of L.A. city workers filed for a religious or medical exemption to the vaccine requirement. The L.A. City Council approved an ordinance barring protesters from demonstrating within 300 feet of the private residences of elected officials.

from demonstrating within 300 feet of the private residences of elected officials. L.A officials will explore partnering with private public storage companies to offer places for unhoused people to store their belongings while they’re in temporary housing.

while they’re in temporary housing. A new city guide titled “Latinx Los Angeles” maps significant public spaces highlighting and celebrating the Latino community in L.A.

maps significant public spaces highlighting and celebrating the Latino community in L.A. Many national forests in California will reopen on Sept. 22.

on Sept. 22. Pfizer-BioNTech says data supports its request for FDA approval of a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, to be given about six months after the second dose.

Before You Go ... Native Plants 101

A native plant garden in full bloom during the 2019 Theodore Payne Garden Tour. (Courtesy of the Theodore Payne Foundation)

There’s a lot of talk about native plants these days; using them in your yard, putting them in pots throughout your home, slapping a couple down on your patio. If you want to jump in the fray but don’t know where to start, check out our new guide: Native Plants 101. Learn what they are, why they’re important, and how to grow them so they thrive — and you do, too.