LA Just Banned Protests Within 300 Feet Of Private Homes

The L.A. City Council on Tuesday passed an ordinance barring protesters from standing within 300 feet of a private home where they are demonstrating.

Council President Nury Martinez introduced the motion in August 2021. She said it would protect elected officials from protesters who have trespassed on private property.

In the past year, several local politicians, including L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, have been targeted with protests at their residences due to anger over the killing of George Floyd and COVID-19 regulations, among other issues.

Public commenter Eric Preven said this ordinance would suppress peaceful demonstration.

"Some people feel that there is an appropriate time to protest at the homes of elected officials or near the homes of elected officials. And I think that that's, again, constitutionally protected. And to put a 300-foot perimeter around Council President Martinez or Paul Krekorian's house is just insane," Preven said.

He and other public commenters argued that the motion fails to address violence at recent right-wing protests.

Twelve City Councilmembers voted to approve the ordinance while two — Mike Bonin and Nithya Raman — voted against it. Councilmember Joe Buscaino was absent. The ordinance requires a second, procedural vote by the City Council, to go into effect.

The Long Beach City Council ordered the city attorney to draw up a similar ordinance for that city during a council meeting on Tuesday night, although that is yet to pass.