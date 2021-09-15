Check Out This Digital Guide To Latino Heritage Sites In LA

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive.

Today marks the first day of the City of L.A.’s celebration of Latinx Heritage Month, which lasts until Oct. 15. The office of City Controller Ron Galperin has put together a guide titled “Latinx Los Angeles” mapping significant public spaces highlighting and celebrating the Latino community in L.A.

The Latino community has played an undeniably central role in the history of L.A. since the original Angelenos settled El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora Reina de Los Ángeles in September of 1781.

The map features 16 historic sites that the city has recognized as integral to the culture and heritage of L.A.’s Latino community.

Some of these sites include the Olvera Street Mexican Marketplace, the walk of artisan crafts located in the center of L.A.’s historic El Pueblo, the Chavez Ravine and Arboretum by Dodger Stadium, and Mercado La Paloma in South L.A.

City Controller Ron Galperin hopes the guide will increase civic engagement and connect the community with public spaces and history.

“This story map focuses on some of the public spaces and historical places important to Latinx communities throughout the City. My hope is that Angelenos of all backgrounds will use it to explore their City and learn more about what makes it so unique and wonderful,” wrote Galperin in a statement.

To check out the map and explore some of these important heritage sites visit the controller’s site here: lacontroller.org/latinx-los-angeles .