Morning Brief: Unhoused Outreach, Cool Weather, And A Full Moon Hike

Good morning, L.A. It’s Nov. 16.
Despite recent efforts to fund more outreach to L.A.’s unhoused residents, many people living on the streets report that they’re not receiving the help they need.
My colleague Ethan Ward spoke with a number of individuals at homeless encampments throughout the city, including in Rampart Village, Hollywood and Los Feliz. Most told him that outreach teams have shown up once or twice at most, but haven’t followed up.
“Urban Alchemy [a nonprofit outreach group] came once and took down our information and said they were going to come back and contact us, but that’s not even true,” said Johana Madrid, who lives at an encampment near Virgil Village. “Everyone gave their information and they never came back.”
This feedback comes on the heels of the L.A. City Council adopting its first unhoused street engagement strategy in September, which was designed to create uniformity around offering services to unsheltered people. But funding for outreach teams wasn’t approved by the council until Nov. 5.
Michael Banyard, who lives in an encampment near Beverly Blvd. in councilmember Paul Koretz’s district, said he hasn’t seen any outreach workers for months.
“They talked about housing and took names, but nothing ever happened,” he said. “They leave a sandwich and they’re gone.”
- By a very narrow margin, members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees ratified a new deal with producers.
- Break out your fall gear: the weather is going to cool down this weekend.
- Millions of state dollars were approved by California legislators this year to address a rise in anti-Asian incidents, and about two-thirds of the money will go directly to victim services and prevention.
- Starting Wednesday, small businesses in unincorporated parts of L.A. County will be able to apply for pandemic-related rent relief.
- President Biden signed an historic infrastructure bill, but a recent decision from his Department of Labor means California will not qualify for any of it.
Before You Go ... This Week's Outdoor Pick: Full Moon Cardio Hike
Take on a challenging seven-mile hike in Irvine Ranch that involves steep climbs and descents, accumulating more than 1,000 feet of elevation. The fast-paced cardio hike by the light of the full moon will give participants great nighttime views and nocturnal animal sightings.
Or, you could: Listen to The Count Basie Orchestra play Ella Fitzgerald songs. Attend a COVID-19 memorial. Walk through a light-scaped outdoor trail. Join the Popular Kids for a comedy show. Watch as contestants keep their Hands on a Hardbody. And more.
