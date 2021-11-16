Morning Brief: Unhoused Outreach, Cool Weather, And A Full Moon Hike

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Nov. 16.

Despite recent efforts to fund more outreach to L.A.’s unhoused residents, many people living on the streets report that they’re not receiving the help they need.

My colleague Ethan Ward spoke with a number of individuals at homeless encampments throughout the city, including in Rampart Village, Hollywood and Los Feliz. Most told him that outreach teams have shown up once or twice at most, but haven’t followed up.

“Urban Alchemy [a nonprofit outreach group] came once and took down our information and said they were going to come back and contact us, but that’s not even true,” said Johana Madrid, who lives at an encampment near Virgil Village. “Everyone gave their information and they never came back.”

This feedback comes on the heels of the L.A. City Council adopting its first unhoused street engagement strategy in September, which was designed to create uniformity around offering services to unsheltered people. But funding for outreach teams wasn’t approved by the council until Nov. 5.

Michael Banyard, who lives in an encampment near Beverly Blvd. in councilmember Paul Koretz’s district, said he hasn’t seen any outreach workers for months.

“They talked about housing and took names, but nothing ever happened,” he said. “They leave a sandwich and they’re gone.”

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

