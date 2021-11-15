The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: Nov. 15 - 18

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Take part in a moonlit cardio hike. Listen to The Count Basie Orchestra play Ella Fitzgerald songs. Attend a COVID-19 memorial. Walk through a light-scaped outdoor trail. Join the Popular Kids for a comedy show. Watch as contestants keep their Hands on a Hardbody.



Tuesday, Nov. 16; 7:30 p.m.

Vulnerability Comedy Show

The Hollywood Improv

8162 Melrose Ave., Beverly Grove

Hosted and organized by comedian Rebecca Rush, this show asks us to laugh in the face of our insecurities. Audience members are encouraged to submit their vulnerabilities for the comics to riff on. The lineup features Lisa Curry (Jim Jefferies Show), Maggie Maye (Conan), Molly Austin (Comedy Central), Zach Noe Towers (Sketchfest) and a guest headliner.

COST: $12; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Nov. 16; 5:30 p.m.

Jasmine Guillory & Alisha Rai: Women Authors of Color Reinventing the Romance Novel

Virtual

Award-winning authors Guillory and Rai are at the front of a national movement aiming to redefine the romance genre. Tune in and hear how helpless damsels in novels are transforming into activists, with women of color leading the way. Guillory will share how her experience with the #SchoolsNotPrisons campaign contributed to the plot of her bestselling Wedding Date series. Closed captioning and Spanish interpretation will be available.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The Fowler Museum hosts the L.A. graffiti artist DEFER for a virtual program. ( Courtesy of DEFER)

Tuesday, Nov. 16; 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

DISRUPT the Fowler: DEFER

Virtual

Pioneering L.A. graffiti artist Defer has a style that’s at home on concrete walls and in fine art galleries. Hear from talk about his career, his inspirations (Asian calligraphy, L.A.’s Mexican American community) and how his use of stream-of-consciousness impacts his work.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The Count Basie Orchestra with Lizz Wright plays The Saroya this week. (Courtesy of the artist and The Saroya)

Wednesday, Nov. 17; 8 p.m.

The Count Basie Orchestra with Lizz Wright

Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya)

18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge

Thirty years after the passing of William James “Count” Basie, the Count Basie Orchestra under the direction of Scotty Barnhart continues the jazz legend’s legacy. The orchestra performs the music of Ella Fitzgerald with guest vocalist Lizz Wright.

COST: Tickets begin at $41; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Nov. 17; 7 p.m.

The Drop: Japanese Breakfast

The Grammy Museum

800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner discusses the project’s latest album, Jubilee, followed by a performance and a reading from her memoir, Crying In H Mart.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Merrell holds a Friendsgiving & Hike event on Nov. 17 in honor of National Take a Hike Day. (Courtesy of tobo, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0)

Wednesday, Nov. 17; 4 - 7 p.m.

Hike & Friendsgiving with Merrell

Malibu Creek State Park Trailhead

1925 Las Virgenes Rd., Calabasas

Outdoor brand Merrell hosts an event to celebrate National Take A Hike Day. The afternoon features a scenic hike through Malibu Creek followed by an intimate al fresco dinner catered by chef Bricia Lopez, co-owner of Oaxacan restaurant Guelaguetza. Attendees will receive Merrell Moab boots for the hike, as well as a post-event gift.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

EMT Quentin Scarborough applies an adhesive bandage after administering a vaccine dose to student Nathan Alex Perez during a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at James Jordan Middle School on July 6, 2021, in Winnetka. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Thursday, Nov. 18 - Saturday, Nov. 20

Strength and Love, The City of Angels’ COVID-19 Memorial

Virtual

The three-day virtual event commemorates Angelenos’ experiences of COVID-19 by honoring first responders, essential workers and caregivers as well as remembering those lost to the pandemic. You can participate in several events from home, including creating posters and contributing to the L.A. Public Library’s COVID-19 Community Archive. You can also visit the white flag memorial installation on the front lawn of the Griffith Observatory.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, Nov. 18; 7:30 p.m.

Hands on a Hardbody

New Beverly Cinema

7165 Beverly Blvd., Beverly Grove

In this 1997 documentary from director S.R. Bindler, contestants compete in a test of stamina and sanity to win a brand-new truck. They must keep their hands on the truck and the last person standing wins it. Bindler joins the event for a post-screening discussion. While the show is sold out online, there will be a standby line for seats that may be available at showtime.

COST: $12; MORE INFO

Do a cardio hike by the light of the full moon in Orange County. (Courtesy of egefan [Suzan Almond], licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Thursday, Nov. 18; 5:30 p.m.

Full Moon Cardio Hike: Baker Canyon

Black Star Canyon Wilderness Park

Baker Canyon Rd. & Black Star Helo Pad Rd., Silverado

Take on a challenging 7-mile hike that involves steep climbs and descents, accumulating more than 1,000 feet of elevation. The fast-paced cardio hike by the light of the full moon will give participants great nighttime views and nocturnal animal sightings. Please bring a minimum of 70 ounces of water and trail snacks. If you feel the need to bring a flashlight or headlamp, please ensure it has a red lens or filter, as white light is highly discouraged. RSVPs mandatory. You must be 18+ to participate.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO



Thursday, Nov. 18; 7 p.m.

El Super Show

Elysian Theater

1944 Riverside Dr., Echo Park

The new weekly comedy show from writer, comedian and recent L.A. transplant Carmen Christopher. You'll also hear sets from Greta Titelman (Los Espookys), Brandon Wardell (I Think You Should Leave), Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby) and Caleb Hearon (Human Resources).

COST: $12; MORE INFO

CaltechLive presents a program that focuses on the book, 'Behind The Book: City of Immortals.' (Carolyn Campbell)

Thursday, Nov. 18, 5 p.m.

Conversations with the Scientists in Père-Lachaise Cemetery

Virtual

CaltechLive! continues its Behind the Book series with photographer and author Carolyn Campbell and Caltech history professor Jed Buchwald. Based on Campbell’s book City of Immortals: Pére-Lachaise Cemetery, Paris, the evening invites guests to commune with several of the great scientists of the 18th and 19th centuries who are buried there. Campbell interviews Buchwald as he takes on the persona of three scientists: astronomer Jérôme Lalande; mathematician, physicist, and historian Joseph Fourier; and decipherer of Egyptian hieroglyphics Jean-François Champollion.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, Nov. 18; 8 p.m.

Popular Kids Club

Permanent Records

1906 Cypress Ave., Cypress Park

The outdoor comedy show, which now takes place the first and third Thursdays of the month, features funny folks performing and hanging out at this intimate venue. Hosted by Luke Wienecke, this week's lineup includes Tim Heidecker, Johnny Pemberton, Eddie Della Siepe, Pallavi Gunalan, Molly Kearney and Morgan Jay.

COST: FREE / $5 suggested donation; MORE INFO

'Paradise Blue,' directed by Stori Ayers, is now running at Geffen Playhouse. (Justin Bettman)

Through Sunday, Dec. 12

Paradise Blue

Gil Cates Theater at the Geffen Playhouse

10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood

Dominique Morisseau’s noirish drama is set in a sultry jazz nightclub in Detroit in 1949. Trumpet-playing club owner Blue has a tough decision to make. Should he sell the joint as gentrification hits the old neighborhood? The band wants to stay. He’s tempted to go. Then, a seductive stranger turns everything upside down. Directed by Stori Ayers, the cast includes Tyla Abercrumbie, Wendell B. Franklin, Alani iLongwe, John Earl Jelks and Shayna Small. This is a West Coast premiere.

COST: Tickets start at $30; MORE INFO

The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey is a theatrical and immersive drive-through experience where guests help Santa save Christmas. (Alex J. Berliner/ABImages / ABImages)

Through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022

The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey

Fairplex

1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona

The outdoor experience takes audience members on a journey, shrinking them down to elf size and embarking on a quest with Scout Elf Tiny Tinkerman to raise the Christmas Spirit. The journey features new and enhanced scenic displays, a Christmas village for shopping and dining options, an ice-skating rink and a magical trolley ride.

COST: Tickets start at $19.95 for children and $24.95 for adults; MORE INFO

Through Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022; 5:30 - 8:45 p.m. (last entry)

Lightscape LA

Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden

301 North Baldwin Ave., Arcadia

Walk through an illuminated, one-mile trail in this after-dark outdoor experience. The immersive light installations come alive with color and sound as guests view thousands of twinkling lights in various attractions from the Winter Cathedral to the Star Tunnel and the Fire Garden.

COST: $18 - $32; MORE INFO

Through Sunday, Jan. 30

Mystic Universe

Wisdome LA

1147 Palmetto St., downtown L.A.

The experiential art park’s latest immersive art and meditation exhibition takes participants on a 90-minute journey beyond the boundaries of space and time. Explore ancient civilizations, see reconstructed architectural monuments and re-examine the five gross elements: earth, water, wind, fire and ether. While at Wisdome, check out makers, vendors, artists, dancers, food and interactive fun.

COST: Adult general admission starts at $50; MORE INFO

TV/Streaming Pick

Tiger King, Season 2

If you binged Tiger King during the early days of the pandemic, tune into its second season as it follows big cat handlers and private zoo owners. Joe Exotic is featured in the second season, participating from prison, as is Carole Baskin. The series continues to investigate the 1997 disappearance of Don Lewis, who was married to Baskin. The series drops on Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Milk Bar releases limited-edition holiday treats for the next five weeks, starting with their popular Thanksgiving Croissant. (Courtesy of Milk Bar)

Dine and Drink Deals

