Morning Brief: The June 7 Primary, A Legal Place For Drug Use, And Virtual Workouts

Good morning, L.A. It’s May 24.

If you’re a registered voter in L.A. County, you should have received your ballot by now – and it’s probably a monstrous seven- to nine-page packet.

But don’t let its heft keep you from the polls. We’ve created the Voter Game Plan to help you hack through the heaps of details; it’s a one-stop-shop for everything you need to know about the June 7 primary election. Plus, our team is on hand to answer any and all of your election-related questions.

Here are some of the questions we’ve already received and answered:

“I have already filled my ballot and voted for Mike Feuer. What happens to my vote?”

The short answer is, sadly, there’s nothing you can do. Your vote has been cast. My colleague Brianna Lee has more detail.

“I live in the Hollywood Hills. Has my County District changed?”

Yes. Redistricting in 2021 changed some of the district boundaries a lot. Our overview of the Board of Supervisors race has more information.

“What happens if Alex Padilla (or other Senate candidate) receives the most votes for both contests?”

Then that candidate will serve as senator both for the remainder of the current term, through January, and will start a new term in January. Our overview of the U.S. Senate race has more on this very confusing arrangement.

We answer more than two dozen other primary election questions in our voting FAQ . Have a question we don’t cover? Ask us here.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

