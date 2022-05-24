Morning Brief: The June 7 Primary, A Legal Place For Drug Use, And Virtual Workouts
Good morning, L.A. It’s May 24.
If you’re a registered voter in L.A. County, you should have received your ballot by now – and it’s probably a monstrous seven- to nine-page packet.
But don’t let its heft keep you from the polls. We’ve created the Voter Game Plan to help you hack through the heaps of details; it’s a one-stop-shop for everything you need to know about the June 7 primary election. Plus, our team is on hand to answer any and all of your election-related questions.
Here are some of the questions we’ve already received and answered:
“I have already filled my ballot and voted for Mike Feuer. What happens to my vote?”
-
The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.
The short answer is, sadly, there’s nothing you can do. Your vote has been cast. My colleague Brianna Lee has more detail.
“I live in the Hollywood Hills. Has my County District changed?”
Yes. Redistricting in 2021 changed some of the district boundaries a lot. Our overview of the Board of Supervisors race has more information.
“What happens if Alex Padilla (or other Senate candidate) receives the most votes for both contests?”
Then that candidate will serve as senator both for the remainder of the current term, through January, and will start a new term in January. Our overview of the U.S. Senate race has more on this very confusing arrangement.
We answer more than two dozen other primary election questions in our voting FAQ. Have a question we don’t cover? Ask us here.
Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.
What Else You Need To Know Today
- LAist sent all candidates for L.A. County sheriff a questionnaire. Here are responses from Eli Vera, an L.A. Sheriff's Commander.
- L.A. County Public Health is encouraging parents to bring eligible children ages 5-11 to the county’s vaccination sites to get boosted before summer vacation and holiday travel.
- California has twice extended the statute of limitations on child sex abuse claims, prompting nine state bishops to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to declare the law unconstitutional.
- California lawmakers are debating opening sites where people can inject or snort illegal drugs under the watchful gaze of a health care worker, in an effort to save lives.
- The California State University system does a poor job of paying non-faculty staff and employees across the 23 campus system, according to a new, independent study.
- President Biden said the U.S. would defend Taiwan if it was attacked by mainland China.
- Rosemary Radford Ruether, one of the founding mothers of feminist theology, has died at 85.
Before You Go ... Virtual Workouts Are Here To Stay
During the pandemic, many people turned to virtual workouts to stay fit as gyms around the country closed. They helped gym rats stay fit, and otherwise sedentary folks get off the couch.
Now, many devotees don’t see themselves returning to in-person fitness centers.
-
Got something you’ve always wanted to know about Southern California and the people who call it home? Is there an issue you want us to cover? Ask us anything.
-
Have a tip about news on which we should dig deeper? Let us know.