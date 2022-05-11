LA County Board of Supervisors

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

What does the L.A. County Board of Supervisors do?

The L.A. County supervisors are some of the most powerful local government officials in the country. Only five supervisors oversee a county of about 10 million residents, more than the total population of 15 states. In addition to legislative power, the powerful county chief executive is hired by the supervisors.

The Board of Supervisors can pass local laws with a three-fifths vote. Unlike at the city level, where the elected mayor can veto a law passed by city council, the county CEO cannot veto a Board of Supervisors decision.

County supervisors are paid just under $224,000 a year.

Many people run for supervisor after holding powerful state and federal positions; for example, District 1 Supervisor Hilda Solis, who is running for reelection, was the U.S. Secretary of Labor under President Barack Obama.

Like most local offices in L.A. County, these are nonpartisan seats. That said, the city of Los Angeles has been solidly electing Democrats and the Board of Supervisors has become increasingly progressive, although there is one Republican on the board: District 5 Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

The Board of Supervisors has limited influence over the 88 incorporated cities within L.A. County, such as Santa Monica and Inglewood and yes, the city of Los Angeles. But if you live in an unincorporated part of Los Angeles County, such as Altadena, Baldwin Hills, Castaic, East L.A., Ladera Heights, Montrose, Rowland Heights, South San Gabriel, Valencia or Willowbrook, the Board of Supervisors is basically your city council. You can find a list of all 125 unincorporated communities here .

There are some areas where supervisors set policy for the entire county, including the incorporated cities. They include:



Jails, prisons, and juvenile detention

Foster care

L.A. Metro

Mental health

Public health, particularly the pandemic response (although Pasadena and Long Beach have their own health departments.)

Sheriff’s Department (although some cities, such as Los Angeles, have their own police force, more than 40 municipalities contract with the Sheriff’s Department for police services)

Other times, L.A. County and individual cities make policies and decisions that layer on top of each other, such as efforts to address the homelessness crisis.

The Board of Supervisors and L.A. city council have a complicated relationship. Sometimes they successfully coordinate — for example, by passing Proposition H at the county level to allocate more funding for services for unhoused residents, and Proposition HHH at the city level to build more transitional housing for them. They also passed a similar eviction moratorium on similar schedules.

But the county and city also diverge and even clash — and when something is not going well, there’s a lot of finger pointing, which you heard about in LAist’s discussions with the District 3 supervisorial candidates and L.A. mayoral candidates.

The Board of Supervisors also appoints the county superintendent and board of education (unlike L.A. Unified School District, whose board is elected by voters). But with 80 school districts in Los Angeles County, the county superintendent and board of education actually have a fairly small education remit — those school districts govern themselves for the most part.

Supervisors are elected for four-year terms and can hold office for a maximum of 12 consecutive years — meaning they can run again after taking a break. Their terms are staggered. You’ll see District 1 and District 3 on your ballot this year.

The district lines were redrawn in 2021 , which means this will be the first election held within the redrawn boundaries.

You might recognize the supervisors’ work from…

COVID-19 response: The board has the power to appoint the director of the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services.



Throughout the pandemic, both directors periodically brief the board on the current situation including access to COVID-19 testing, medications and vaccinations as well as effects on county-run hospitals.

In February 2021 the board directed the county's Emergency Management and Public Health departments to find ways to either reroute existing bus routes closer to vaccine sites, or find other ways to make the sites more accessible.

At times the L.A. County Dept. of Public Health enacted some of the strictest pandemic mandates in the country, often related to indoor masking, dining and restricting businesses, eliciting criticism from some board members.

In August 2021 the board passed a mandatory vaccination policy requiring all 110,000 county workers, including those employed by the Sheriff's Department, to be fully vaccinated. The board maintains it has the legal authority to subject employees who don’t comply to legal action, including being fired. The union representing L.A. County sheriff’s deputies filed two lawsuits disputing the mandate. The first suit is still pending trial.

The L.A. Sheriff’s Department: The supervisors do not make policy for the Sheriff’s Department. Their only power is financial: they approve its budget (although the sheriff determines how to spend the money). In 2016, the board created the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, a nine-member body whose members are appointed by the supervisors. It’s an advisory body, although county voters gave it subpoena power in March 2020, an authority that was enshrined in state law later that year. In 2014, the supervisors created the position of Inspector General, whose role is to “ promote constitutional policing and the fair and impartial administration of justice. ” The IG serves in part as the Oversight Commission’s investigative arm. The board has been in regular conflict with Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who is up for re-election.

What’s on the agenda for next term?

Men’s Central Jail: The Board of Supervisors has committed to closing the nearly 60-year-old, "unsafe, crowded and crumbling" facility. A workgroup developed a plan in March 2021 to divert some 4,500 incarcerated people with mental health issues out of the county’s jails into treatment, creating room to transfer the remaining Men’s Central Jail population to other county facilties. It projected that would take 18-24 months, but in March of 2022 the county said it could take even longer.

Juvenile Justice: L.A. County’s juvenile halls are under fire for a variety of concerns, including a lack of adequate education, healthcare and programming for youths. The county is also now in charge of caring for incarcerated youth previously housed in state prisons through the state Division of Juvenile Justice, which is being shut down in the summer of 2023. The Board of Supervisors approved a plan in March to move these youths to three juvenile camps across the county: Camp Kilpatrick in Malibu, Camp Scott in Santa Clarita, and Dorothy Kirby Center in Commerce. But they are facing intense opposition from city leaders who don’t want juveniles convicted of serious crimes nearby.

Labor Issues: County workers are demanding better wages and working conditions. Members of SEIU 721, the union that represents roughly 55,000 L.A. County employees, voted to authorize a strike in May , meaning they’re now prepared to picket if a contract isn’t reached. Members work in a variety of fields, including healthcare, social services and public works. The strike authorization, which union officials said passed with 98% support, came after contract negotiations broke down. At issue is what constitutes a fair wage increase, with union negotiators arguing more is needed to offset unprecedented inflation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homelessness Crisis: In a closely divided vote on May 3, the Board of Supervisors moved forward with plans to create a new leadership position tasked with addressing the region’s spiraling homelessness crisis. (The county has become dissatisfied with its involvement in the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority .) Supervisors who supported the creation of a new county “entity” — possibly a new department of homeless services — said centralizing authority will create accountability and help speed up efforts to house those living in shelters, on the streets and in vehicles. The crisis remains one of a dominant and vexing issue for local leaders.

Relationship with L.A. City Hall : The crises facing L.A. County — homelessness, affordable housing, the climate emergency, COVID-19 — don’t fit neatly within governmental boundaries. An effective response requires coordination with the L.A. City Council and other local governments across the county. Voters are pretty fed up with the finger pointing between the cities and the county, especially when it comes to the homelessness crisis. The Board of Supervisors will need to do its part to work with the L.A. City Council and the mayor.

District 1

Hilda Solis is seeking her third and final term for the board after running unopposed in the 2018 primary. This time, she’s facing four challengers who have criticized the overall direction of the county, with a focus on rising crime rates and opposition to some of the tough pandemic rules backed by county leaders. The district, which is 60% Latino, spans significant parts of central Los Angeles and the east side, as well as numerous San Gabriel Valley cities including Alhambra, El Monte, Pomona and West Covina.

The Candidates

David E. Argudo

La Puente City Councilmember, Businessman

What he’s known for:

David E. Argudo is a Councilmember for the City of La Puente. He was first elected to that seat in 2020. His term expires in 2024.

What he’s running on:

According to his profile on Voter’s Edge Argudo lists three priorities



Fighting against the increase in crime

Reducing homelessness

Streamlining mental health programs

More resources:



Kevin Dalton

Entrepreneur

What he’s known for:

Kevin Dalton is a businessman who says he’s the best person to secure a prosperous future for Angelenos. He plans to face the challenges of L.A. County with focus and leadership.

What he’s running on:



Education, Housing & Law Enforcement: If elected to office, Dalton says he will focus his attention on the three platforms. He says improving educational opportunities, supporting affordable housing and improving trust between law enforcement and the community will help solve challenges his district faces today.

Brian Smith

L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy

What he’s known for:

Brian Smith is a deputy with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. He works as a training officer in the custody division. Smith previously worked in retail and sales. He launched his campaign in response to the county’s COVID-19 Policy.

What he’s running on:



Public Safety: Smith advocates for what he terms the full and proper funding and training of law enforcement personnel.

Smith advocates for what he terms the full and proper funding and training of law enforcement personnel. Homelessness: Smith says he would address the homeless crisis, in part, by utilizing ministries, churches and the private sector.

Smith says he would address the homeless crisis, in part, by utilizing ministries, churches and the private sector. Transparency: Smith would create transparency with how county money is spent and would counter any personal ties to contracts created with L.A. County.

More resources:



Hilda Solis

Incumbent

What she’s known for:

Hilda Solis is seeking a third-term for District 1. She ran unopposed in 2018 and served as County Chair from 2020-2021. Solis helped pass Measure H , which created a sales tax plan to prevent and combat homelessness. During the pandemic, she backed the launch of Project Room Key , which secured hotel and motel rooms for the unhoused and essential workers. Solis is the first Latina to hold a Presidential Cabinet post, serving as President Obama’s Secretary of Labor.

What she’s running on:



Housing & Environmental Justice: Solis says she will fight for clean air, water conservation and green spaces. She pledges to continue her work in environmental justice, particularly for communities near identified toxic sites.

Health: Solis says she will continue to champion for quality, affordable healthcare. She spotlights her work in communities identified as the most in need of primary care and trauma treatment.

Housing: Solis points to her record of creating and preserving affordable housing. She authored a motion to expedite the construction of ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Units), to increase supply of affordable housing in single family home zones. She also points to a new project that allocates nearly half the units as permanent supportive housing for seniors.

Tammy Solis

Businesswoman

District 3

The District 3 race is one to watch this year, both because current supervisor Sheila Kuehl is not running for reelection and because it’s the first election since the 2021 redistricting, which brought part of the San Fernando Valley into the district and moved some parts to other districts.

The Candidates

Craig A. Brill

Small Business Owner

What he’s known for:

Craig Bill has spent the majority of his career in corporate retail sales. His decision to run for office was prompted by the stabbing death of his neighbor by a man who police report was living out of his car . Brill started his path with community meetings to address mental health and homelessness needs in his neighborhood.

What he’s running on:



Homelessness: Brill’s plan to address homelessness requires adding more mental health professionals to support the unhoused who have mental health issues. He plans to create accountability for dollars spent on homelessness, and pledges to immediately put transitional housing and supportive services in place.

Public Safety: Brill says the path to protecting public safety is to restore funds that have been cut from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department budget, while expanding use-of-force training. He backs the effort to recall reformist District Attorney George Gascón, saying on his campaign’s Facebook page that removing the DA will “take our streets back from the criminals and the politicians who allow them a revolving door!”

More resources:



Jeffi Girgenti

Small Business Owner

What she’s known for:

Jeffi Girgenti’s professional experience includes being a salon owner and a product manufacturer. She previously ran for California State Assembly in 2020. Her website highlights her feelings about government through quotes from Calvin Coolidge ("What we need is not more federal government, but better local governments.”), Ronald Reagan (“The federal government did not create the states; the states created the federal government.”) and Douglas MacArthur (“The object and practice of liberty is the limitation of government power.”).

What she’s running on:



Homelessness: Girgenti’s platform would declare a local state of emergency to address the homelessness crisis. She says she would expand proven programs for the unhoused. She also supports the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department HOST program , which is a homeless outreach service group.

Girgenti’s platform would declare a local state of emergency to address the homelessness crisis. She says she would expand proven programs for the unhoused. She also supports the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department , which is a homeless outreach service group. Public Safety: The “Public Safety” page of Girgenti’s website says “Support law enforcement,” “Hold criminals accountable,” “Protect public and private property” and “Keep the L.A. County jail open.” In a Facebook video, she said she opposes closing Men’s Central Jail until after the county has built a replacement.

The “Public Safety” page of Girgenti’s website says “Support law enforcement,” “Hold criminals accountable,” “Protect public and private property” and “Keep the L.A. County jail open.” In a Facebook video, she said she opposes closing Men’s Central Jail until after the county has built a replacement. End Vaccine and Mask Mandates: Girgenti says she’ll continue to fight for those demanding an end to vaccine and mask mandates. She cites her support during the pandemic for essential workers who have challenged the mandates.

More resources:



Bob Hertzberg

California State Senator

What he’s known for:

Bob Hertzberg is the California State Senate Majority Leader Emeritus and has represented the 18th District (San Fernando Valley) since 2014. He served in the California State Assembly from 1996 to 2002 and was speaker in his final two-year term. He ran for L.A. mayor in 2005, finishing third in the primary behind Antonio Villaraigosa and James Hahn. Hertzberg, a San Fernando Valley resident, says he was motivated to run for supervisor after the redrawn District 3 boundaries were announced – as a Valley resident, he feels that the district should be represented by someone from the Valley. He was born in L.A.

What he’s running on:



Homelessness: Hertzberg said in his interview with KCRW and LAist that there are two prongs to addressing homelessness: making sure people who have a string of bad luck don’t end up on the street, and providing mental health support and other services to those who are on the street. He says he would follow the city’s lead and “immediately” settle the lawsuit with the L.A. Human Rights Alliance, which alleges that the city and county aren’t moving fast enough to get people off the streets and into housing.

Hertzberg said in his interview with KCRW and LAist that there are two prongs to addressing homelessness: making sure people who have a string of bad luck don’t end up on the street, and providing mental health support and other services to those who are on the street. He says he would follow the city’s lead and “immediately” settle which alleges that the city and county aren’t moving fast enough to get people off the streets and into housing. Housing: Hertzberg said in his interview with KCRW and LAist that one idea he has for bringing down the cost of housing is to lease surplus government land to developers for $1 a year.

KCRW and LAist interviewed Hertzberg last month. If you want to get to know Hertzberg and his policies better, you can watch the interview below.

Roxanne Beckford Hoge

Business Owner, Actress

What she’s known for

Hoge was born in Jamaica and lived in South Florida before moving to Southern California in the late 1980s to pursue an acting career. She and her husband own a maternity clothing business.

What she’s running on:



Public safety and homelessness: Hoge says she’ll “support law enforcement by providing greater oversight and resources.” She adds: “We need a DA to prosecute crimes,” a reference to District Attorney George Gascón’s decision not to prosecute certain low-level misdemeanors , such as public intoxication. “Los Angeles is filthy,” Hoge said in her interview with the League of Women Voters . She said the Board of Supervisors should take a “broken windows approach to the environment and to crime” and that homeless encampments are dangerous to the people living there and the people living in houses nearby.

Hoge says she’ll “support law enforcement by providing greater oversight and resources.” She adds: “We need a DA to prosecute crimes,” a reference to District Attorney George Gascón’s decision , such as public intoxication. “Los Angeles is filthy,” Hoge said . She said the Board of Supervisors should take a “broken windows approach to the environment and to crime” and that homeless encampments are dangerous to the people living there and the people living in houses nearby. Housing: In her interview with the League of Women Voters, Hoge accused the Board of Supervisors of “punishing” landlords by extending the eviction moratorium and blames rising housing costs on that.

In her interview with the League of Women Voters, Hoge accused the Board of Supervisors of “punishing” landlords by extending the eviction moratorium and blames rising housing costs on that. COVID-19 response: Hoge says L.A. County’s COVID-19 response should have focused on the most vulnerable populations and not “punished” students and children. She says “asking hard questions of the agencies we oversee, like L.A. Public Health, is a crucial part of the job.”

More resources:



Lindsey Horvath

West Hollywood Councilmember, Small Business Owner

What she’s known for

Horvath is in her second stint as a member of the West Hollywood City Council. She was appointed to the council in 2009 and served until 2011, when she lost a reelection bid. She was elected to the council in 2015, and has served since then. She founded the local chapter of the National Organization for Women and is on the board of the National League of Cities. Horvath runs her own marketing business, focused on the entertainment industry.

What she’s running on



Homelessness: Horvath says she would lead the country’s homelessness response with a “system of care,” investing further in behavioral health response teams and other supportive services for unhoused people. In her interview with KCRW and LAist, she said “I don’t think anyone needs to be forcibly removed,” referring to the clearing of encampments throughout L.A. County. As a West Hollywood councilmember, Horvath initiated “mental health evaluation teams” that paired social workers and police officers to respond to calls about people experiencing homelessness.

Horvath says she would lead the country’s homelessness response with a “system of care,” investing further in behavioral health response teams and other supportive services for unhoused people. In her interview with KCRW and LAist, she said “I don’t think anyone needs to be forcibly removed,” referring to the clearing of encampments throughout L.A. County. As a West Hollywood councilmember, Horvath initiated “mental health evaluation teams” that paired social workers and police officers to respond to calls about people experiencing homelessness. Housing: Horvath proposes providing free counseling to renters and rental assistance for people facing eviction and people with high rent burdens. She says L.A. County needs to help renters stay in the housing they can afford, rather than letting them become unhoused “because of a missed rent payment.” She also proposes creating more affordable housing specifically for seniors and points to the need not just for more affordable housing, but housing in general.

Horvath proposes providing free counseling to renters and rental assistance for people facing eviction and people with high rent burdens. She says L.A. County needs to help renters stay in the housing they can afford, rather than letting them become unhoused “because of a missed rent payment.” She also proposes creating more affordable housing specifically for seniors and points to the need not just for more affordable housing, but housing in general. Climate change: Horvath said in her interview with KCRW and LAist that she would continue to grow the Clean Power Alliance , an initiative to expand the availability of clean energy options for consumers, and would ensure the county delivers on the promises of Measure W. She also emphasized the need to not just construct new buildings that meet sustainability standards, but retrofit existing buildings as well. She said on her campaign website that she would hire a “senior sustainability planner” to help the county stay on track with its climate goals.

KCRW and LAist interviewed Horvath last month. If you want to get to know Horvath and her policies better, you can watch the interview below.

Henry Stern

California State Senator

What he’s known for

Stern has represented California’s 27th Senate District (parts of L.A. and Ventura counties) since 2016. Previously he was a senior advisor to his predecessor, Fran Pavley. Stern is an environmental attorney and was counsel to former Congressman Henry Waxman on the House Energy & Commerce Committee. Stern was born in Malibu.

What he’s running on



Homelessness : Stern points to a 2020 state audit of L.A. County’s mental health system that found nearly $1 billion in unspent mental health funds (he was one of a group of six lawmakers who requested the audit). He said in his interview with KCRW and LAist that the Board of Supervisors needs to show residents that it has spent the money raised through Proposition HHH effectively before asking for any more funding for homeless services. He also called for the expansion of the county’s mobile psychiatric teams, a group of about 30 people who respond to unhoused people who need assistance.

: Stern points to a 2020 state audit of L.A. County’s mental health system that found nearly $1 billion in unspent mental health funds (he was one of a group of six lawmakers who requested the audit). He said in his interview with KCRW and LAist that the Board of Supervisors needs to show residents that it has spent the money raised through Proposition HHH effectively before asking for any more funding for homeless services. He also called for the expansion of the county’s mobile psychiatric teams, a group of about 30 people who respond to unhoused people who need assistance. Public safety: Stern says on his website that “Los Angeles has been offered a false choice: between safer streets and an anti-racist, restorative justice system.” Stern says he’ll invest in alternatives to incarceration, such as drug courts, social work, and street medicine, noting that “we’ve asked the Sheriff’s Department to do all these other jobs, too … and this sheriff nor any sheriff is the right person to do it.”

Stern says on his website that “Los Angeles has been offered a false choice: between safer streets and an anti-racist, restorative justice system.” Stern says he’ll invest in alternatives to incarceration, such as drug courts, social work, and street medicine, noting that “we’ve asked the Sheriff’s Department to do all these other jobs, too … and this sheriff nor any sheriff is the right person to do it.” Sustainability: Stern, who lost the home he was renting in the 2018 Woolsey Fire, said in the interview with KCRW and LAist that the county should extend its “Care First” policy to its climate response, checking on people who work outdoors in the summer and seniors who live at home to make sure their AC is working. He is working on an extreme heat reduction plan for the San Fernando Valley. He also says he would close Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility and the Santa Susana Field Lab.

KCRW and LAist interviewed Stern last month. If you want to get to know Stern and his policies better, you can watch the interview below.

More resources:

