In Nearly Unanimous Vote, LA County’s 55,000 Workers Authorize Union To Call A Strike

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Los Angeles County workers in SEIU 721 have voted to approve the union to call a strike.

The union said in a press conference Friday that the vote passed with an overwhelming support of 98%.

“This behavior has been a slap in the face of frontline workers,” said Ileana Meza, who chairs the bargaining committee. “Our members are fed up and they’re frustrated.

LA County frontline workers vote to authorize strike. Says after working during pandemic, county has negotiated in bad faith - pay doesn’t match cost of living increases and jobs are being privatized. @kpcc @LAist pic.twitter.com/riV8eskX06 — Phoenix Tso (@tso_phoenix) May 6, 2022

Meza said it “pains us because we love the community that we serve.” But if the county returns to the table next week with “bad faith negotiations,” she said the union “will call a strike.”

The decision comes at a time when thousands of workers have tried to demand better wages and working conditions.

The union represents roughly 55,000 L.A. County employees who work in a variety of fields, including healthcare, social services and public works.

LAist has reached out the county for comment.