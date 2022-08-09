LA City Council Passes Ban On Homeless Encampments Near Schools And Daycares

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

The Los Angeles City Council has voted to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycares.

The vote Tuesday was 11 to 3.

Before the vote, a group of advocates for the unhoused disrupted the meeting; two people were taken away in handcuffs.

BREAKING: Los Angeles City Council has been disrupted again and two people detained ahead of the final vote to expand 41.18 no camping zones to all schools and daycares. pic.twitter.com/HkQMEIdNPF — Kate Cagle (@KateCagle) August 9, 2022

The council recessed, during which time activists held their own public comment. The L.A. Police Department then called an unlawful assembly, at which point protesters left.

The measure, which will expand the city's existing anti-camping law, was first introduced to City Council in June. At that time, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told councilmembers that students at some schools were seeing and hearing things that no parent would find acceptable for kids.

“There is a fair balance that needs to be achieved in terms of long-term development of strategies and plans to deal with homelessness in our community,” he said.

The measure faced strong resistance from activists, but moved through City Council relatively easily.

Last week, activists took over City Council chambers for about an hour, saying the ordinance would criminalize unhoused people in L.A.

Council President Nury Martinez defended the proposal, saying it will protect L.A. Unified School District students.

"The least I can do for my community is to be able to clear the public right-of-way for them to send their kids to school every day and feel safe," she said.

Nicolle Fefferman, part of an LAUSD parents’ group called Parents Supporting Teachers, said she's concerned it could fall on school communities to enforce the encampment ban.

"Who is going to be responsible for reporting and monitoring these situations?” she said. “If it's school administration, if it's teachers and families, then it doesn't sound like a good use of resources."

Fefferman said the city should also have a plan to offer services and move people into housing.

Some councilmembers said they are already doing so.