Morning Brief: The Drought Is Real, LA Celebration Crackdown, And Evoke LA

Good morning, L.A. It’s Feb. 15.

By now, most of us know some standard water-saving behavior: don’t let the water run while you brush your teeth, don’t use a lawn sprinkler (or better yet, install native plants), try to limit the length of your showers, and so forth.

But the need for these habits is becoming even more pressing. According to a new study, the current drought in the Western U.S. is the worst the region has experienced in at least 1,200 years. The last time water was comparably scarce in the region — although still not as bad as it is now — was in the 1500’s (for context, that’s the same century that sailors navigated around the world to prove — once and for all! — that the earth is round).

Our colleagues at NPR report that the country's two largest reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, both of which are located in the Southwestern United States, are down to about one-third of their total capacity. In an effort to reverse that trend, three states, including California, agreed to take less water from the Colorado River, which could help refill Lake Mead.

In California, things are equally dire. If the state doesn’t get a whole lot more rain this year, 2022 could have our worst drought conditions on record. And even if we get a meteorological surprise, such as a very wet March, it would need to continue throughout the year in order to move the needle.

"In 1991, we were in drought and we had a March Miracle, meaning it was a really rainy March,” said Alvar Escriva-Bou with the Public Policy Institute of California. But “only a generous year of rainfall” would allow that to happen again.

"This is a wake-up call for everyone," Adel Hagekhalil, general water manager for the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, told KUNC . "We are facing a new normal."

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

