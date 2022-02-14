Police Disperse Fans Celebrating Rams Super Bowl Win, Fire Projectiles
There were clashes between police officers and football fans after Sunday's Rams Super Bowl victory.
The LAPD tweeted around 11 p.m. Sunday night that they issued several orders for crowds celebrating in downtown Los Angeles to disperse. Police referred to the crowds on Twitter as "large, violent and destructive."
LAist freelance photography Brian Feinzimer was following the crowds and estimates seeing a few hundred fans — and closer to 1,000 police officers.
Feinzimer did not see any fights break out, but said officers fired projectiles "at least three times." Feinzimer did also say that there were multiple crowds in the area, and cannot confirm if any fights broke out in the other groups.
No injuries were reported.
There were reports of some fans jumping on cars and setting off fireworks.
The LAPD confirms that officers stopped two men doing donuts in a car at 11th St. and Figueroa St., as well as arresting one of them for illegal firearm possession. Additionally, seventeen locations and two Metro buses were vandalized, according to a police spokesperson.
An LAPD spokesperson would not confirm crowd size or deployment numbers, but said the department had "ample resources."