Police Disperse Fans Celebrating Rams Super Bowl Win, Fire Projectiles

There were clashes between police officers and football fans after Sunday's Rams Super Bowl victory.

The LAPD tweeted around 11 p.m. Sunday night that they issued several orders for crowds celebrating in downtown Los Angeles to disperse. Police referred to the crowds on Twitter as "large, violent and destructive."

Football fans celebrate in front of a Metro bus after the Los Angels Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in downtown Los Angeles, Calif. (Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

LAist freelance photography Brian Feinzimer was following the crowds and estimates seeing a few hundred fans — and closer to 1,000 police officers.

Feinzimer did not see any fights break out, but said officers fired projectiles "at least three times." Feinzimer did also say that there were multiple crowds in the area, and cannot confirm if any fights broke out in the other groups.

No injuries were reported.

Los Angeles Police officers in riot gear aim 40mm less-lethal projectiles at a crowd on the street as football fans celebrate after the Los Angels Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in downtown Los Angeles, Calif. (Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

There were reports of some fans jumping on cars and setting off fireworks.

The LAPD confirms that officers stopped two men doing donuts in a car at 11th St. and Figueroa St., as well as arresting one of them for illegal firearm possession. Additionally, seventeen locations and two Metro buses were vandalized, according to a police spokesperson.

Los Angeles Police officers in riot gear run and assemble to try and control crowds as football fans celebrate after the Los Angels Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in downtown Los Angeles, Calif. (Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

An LAPD spokesperson would not confirm crowd size or deployment numbers, but said the department had "ample resources."