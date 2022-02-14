Support for LAist comes from
Police Disperse Fans Celebrating Rams Super Bowl Win, Fire Projectiles

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Feb 14, 2022 1:11 PM
A man in a Rams jersey holds a blue and yellow banner while another skids the wheels of a small scooter in the street. Smoke fills the area as other people in the background celebrate and take pictures.
Crowds and football fans celebrate after the Los Angels Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in downtown Los Angeles.
(Brian Feinzimer
/
for LAist )
There were clashes between police officers and football fans after Sunday's Rams Super Bowl victory.

The LAPD tweeted around 11 p.m. Sunday night that they issued several orders for crowds celebrating in downtown Los Angeles to disperse. Police referred to the crowds on Twitter as "large, violent and destructive."

A group of celebratory people are gathered around the front of a bus at night. Some take selfies. Some hold drinks in their hands. The bus's front sign is lit up, reading "GO RAMS!"
Football fans celebrate in front of a Metro bus after the Los Angels Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in downtown Los Angeles, Calif.
(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

LAist freelance photography Brian Feinzimer was following the crowds and estimates seeing a few hundred fans — and closer to 1,000 police officers.

Feinzimer did not see any fights break out, but said officers fired projectiles "at least three times." Feinzimer did also say that there were multiple crowds in the area, and cannot confirm if any fights broke out in the other groups.

No injuries were reported.

A police officer with a helmet aims a green less-lethal projectile launcher. At least four officers are standing nearby either with launchers or batons in their hands. There are more officers visible in the deep background.
Los Angeles Police officers in riot gear aim 40mm less-lethal projectiles at a crowd on the street as football fans celebrate after the Los Angels Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in downtown Los Angeles, Calif.
(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

There were reports of some fans jumping on cars and setting off fireworks.

The LAPD confirms that officers stopped two men doing donuts in a car at 11th St. and Figueroa St., as well as arresting one of them for illegal firearm possession. Additionally, seventeen locations and two Metro buses were vandalized, according to a police spokesperson.

A group of nine police officers run across a crosswalk at night. In the background there is another large group of officers already standing in place on the other side of the crosswalk.
Los Angeles Police officers in riot gear run and assemble to try and control crowds as football fans celebrate after the Los Angels Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in downtown Los Angeles, Calif.
(Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

An LAPD spokesperson would not confirm crowd size or deployment numbers, but said the department had "ample resources."

