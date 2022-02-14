Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Arts and Entertainment

Compton Landmarks Featured In Super Bowl Halftime Show See Uptick In Visitors

By  Camila Thur de Koos
Published Feb 14, 2022 1:17 PM
Low riders sit on front of white stage with dancers in sparkly outfits.
A sign for Dale's Donuts can be seen on the halftime show stage.
(Frederic J. Brown
/
AFP via Getty Images)
LAist relies on you to stay independent.
Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Compton was front and center during the Super Bowl halftime show, with landmarks such as the city's courthouse, the nightclub Eve After Dark and Tam's Burgers No. 21 represented in the elaborate set.

Tam's owner Spiro Vovos said it was "overwhelming, but exciting" to see his place on a national stage among celebrities, including Dr. Dre, who used to frequent Tam's at its Compton location at the corner of Rosecrans Ave. and Central Ave.

"It makes me happy that they didn't forget their roots, where they came from and how they remembered that that restaurant was there,” he said. “It's still there, and they appreciate it. It's surreal for me.”

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Also featured was the enormous donut sign from Dale’s Donuts.

Vovos said he’s already seen a jump in people checking out the restaurant his grandfather started, and hopes more Compton landmarks will benefit from the exposure as well.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories