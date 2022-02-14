Compton Landmarks Featured In Super Bowl Halftime Show See Uptick In Visitors
Compton was front and center during the Super Bowl halftime show, with landmarks such as the city's courthouse, the nightclub Eve After Dark and Tam's Burgers No. 21 represented in the elaborate set.
Tam's owner Spiro Vovos said it was "overwhelming, but exciting" to see his place on a national stage among celebrities, including Dr. Dre, who used to frequent Tam's at its Compton location at the corner of Rosecrans Ave. and Central Ave.
"It makes me happy that they didn't forget their roots, where they came from and how they remembered that that restaurant was there,” he said. “It's still there, and they appreciate it. It's surreal for me.”
Also featured was the enormous donut sign from Dale’s Donuts.
Vovos said he’s already seen a jump in people checking out the restaurant his grandfather started, and hopes more Compton landmarks will benefit from the exposure as well.